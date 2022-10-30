ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

'A labor of love': Solvang artist adds splash of color to mermaid signage

Local artist Jess Beebe and her father, Dennis Beebe, are in the final stages of repainting two monument signs located at both ends of Solvang. With permission from the City and reimbursement for paint, the pair volunteered to give the signs a refresh months ago, and the work is still in progress, said Dennis Beebe.
SOLVANG, CA
CAPA Pet of the Week: Cheerios

Cheerios is a three-year-old male, gray American pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Cheerios's adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
2 incumbents, 4 candidates face off in bid for Buellton City Council seats

Civic engagement, public safety, support for local business and responsible housing development are among the key priorities candidates seeking election to the Buellton City Council are pushing for as they bid to represent their respective districts. Making a run for the soon-to-be vacant mayoral seat — as three-term mayor Holly...
BUELLTON, CA
Pilot walks away from emergency landing on roadway near Santa Maria

An unidentified pilot walked away from an emergency landing on a roadway southeast of Santa Maria after his aircraft experienced mechanical problems Saturday afternoon, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza was en route from Van Nuys to San Luis Obispo Regional Airport when the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Rider seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Hwy 135 south of Orcutt

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured Saturday night when his bike crashed on Highway 135 south of Orcutt, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Graciosa Road and left motorcycle debris strewn across the highway. County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason...
ORCUTT, CA
Three area girls teams move into playoff semifinals

Three area girls teams have moved into the semifinals of various CIF Central Section playoffs. The No. 10 Lompoc girls tennis team and the No. 12 Nipomo tennis squad, Ocean League rivals, have both beaten higher seeds twice to earn Division 3 semifinal berths. Meanwhile, the No. 7 Santa Ynez...
LOMPOC, CA

