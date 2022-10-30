Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
Lompoc Theatre Project kicks off second phase of fundraising with visit from elected officials
Members of the Lompoc Theatre Project on Monday welcomed local, federal, state and county elected officials to the downtown theater stage for the official launch of its $3 million Phase II fundraising campaign. The community-driven project since its 2012 inception has raised $500,000 to aid in the restoration of the...
syvnews.com
'A labor of love': Solvang artist adds splash of color to mermaid signage
Local artist Jess Beebe and her father, Dennis Beebe, are in the final stages of repainting two monument signs located at both ends of Solvang. With permission from the City and reimbursement for paint, the pair volunteered to give the signs a refresh months ago, and the work is still in progress, said Dennis Beebe.
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Cheerios
Cheerios is a three-year-old male, gray American pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Cheerios's adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in...
syvnews.com
Nojoqui Farms cannabis cultivation project south of Buellton Ok’d by supervisors
A nearly 22-acre cannabis cultivation project along Highway 101 about four miles south of Buellton was approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors as it denied two appeals filed by adjacent growers. Supervisors voted 4-1, with Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann dissenting, to reject...
syvnews.com
Photos: Cabrillo High School Aquarium hosts Sharktoberfest open house
Locals stepped away from dryland for an evening and were transported to the murky and lurky found at the Cabrillo High School Aquarium's annual Sharktoberfest Open House event held Wednesday on campus.
syvnews.com
Burning trash sparks small wildfire at transfer station near Los Olivos
A trash fire at a transfer station sparked a small wildfire Sunday and burning debris forced the driver of a Waste Management truck to dump its load Monday near Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. About 2:20 p.m., County Fire and Los Padres National Forest crews...
syvnews.com
2 incumbents, 4 candidates face off in bid for Buellton City Council seats
Civic engagement, public safety, support for local business and responsible housing development are among the key priorities candidates seeking election to the Buellton City Council are pushing for as they bid to represent their respective districts. Making a run for the soon-to-be vacant mayoral seat — as three-term mayor Holly...
syvnews.com
CIF Central Section playoffs: St. Joseph, Pioneer Valley to host first-round games; Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez hit the road
St. Joseph and Pioneer Valley have drawn first-round home games for the CIF Central Section Football Playoffs. All other northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County teams that qualified for the football post-season will be on the road. No. 6 St. Joseph will host No. 11 Clovis...
syvnews.com
Pilot walks away from emergency landing on roadway near Santa Maria
An unidentified pilot walked away from an emergency landing on a roadway southeast of Santa Maria after his aircraft experienced mechanical problems Saturday afternoon, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza was en route from Van Nuys to San Luis Obispo Regional Airport when the...
syvnews.com
VOTE: Mora, Jimenez, McCormack, Monighetti among 12 up for Player of the Week
A dozen area high school football players, including the two current Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athletes of the Week, Pioneer Valley senior Adrian Mora and junior Allan Jimenez, are in the running for the area football Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 29.
syvnews.com
Rider seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Hwy 135 south of Orcutt
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured Saturday night when his bike crashed on Highway 135 south of Orcutt, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Graciosa Road and left motorcycle debris strewn across the highway. County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason...
syvnews.com
Three area girls teams move into playoff semifinals
Three area girls teams have moved into the semifinals of various CIF Central Section playoffs. The No. 10 Lompoc girls tennis team and the No. 12 Nipomo tennis squad, Ocean League rivals, have both beaten higher seeds twice to earn Division 3 semifinal berths. Meanwhile, the No. 7 Santa Ynez...
syvnews.com
Man fatally shot by police after early morning standoff Monday in Santa Maria
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning by Santa Maria police after he allegedly threatened officers with an unidentified weapon, held them at bay for two hours, and attempted to force his way into an apartment. A Santa Maria Police Department commander could not say how many officers...
Comments / 0