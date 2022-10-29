ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, MS

wtva.com

Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture

ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
ECRU, MS
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Popculture

Jerry Lee Lewis Public Funeral Details Revealed

Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Four new restaurants in the Memphis area

Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
TUPELO, MS
mississippicir.org

‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

City, county firefighters of the year honored

Oxford and Lafayette County fire departments have seen an increase of calls this year, according to both fire chiefs, who recently spoke before members of the Exchange Club of Oxford. The update was given prior to the club’s presentation of the city and county Firefighter of the Year awards and...
desotocountynews.com

Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy

The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Daily Mississippian

Women’s hoops smoke historically great Delta State in exbihion matchup

Ole Miss women’s basketball blew out the Delta State Lady Statesmen 80-38 in their lone home exhibition matchup at the SJB Pavilion last Friday night. The new-look Rebels are returning just four members from last year’s NCAA tournament squad which was led by former Rebel and now Washington Mystics Center Shakira Austin.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Police seek suspect passing counterfeit money

Southaven police continue to search for a suspect who passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a local convenience store back in late September. On Sept. 29, at about 9 a.m., officers responded to the Circle K gas station at 1630 Mississippi Valley Blvd. in reference to counterfeit money. The manager stated that her night shift employee had received a counterfeit $100.00 bill.
SOUTHAVEN, MS

