wtva.com
Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture
ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis Public Funeral Details Revealed
Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
WREG
Four new restaurants in the Memphis area
Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.
wtva.com
Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
WAPT
Family of Emmett Till react to first weekend of "Till" movie release
MONEY, Miss. — The family of Emmett Till is hoping the release of the movie "Till" will help to further the story of the teen who was murdered in Money, Mississippi back in 1955. "A story that Mamie Till Mobley wanted told back in 1955, is finally going to...
Oxford Eagle
City, county firefighters of the year honored
Oxford and Lafayette County fire departments have seen an increase of calls this year, according to both fire chiefs, who recently spoke before members of the Exchange Club of Oxford. The update was given prior to the club’s presentation of the city and county Firefighter of the Year awards and...
Clarksdale, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Clarksdale. The West Tallahatchie High School basketball team will have a game with Coahoma County High School on November 02, 2022, 15:30:00.
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
Bryan Harsin Fired At Auburn; Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin A Candidate?
An SEC West head coaching job recently came open. Is Lane Kiffin a candidate for the position?
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
Senatobia, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Senatobia. The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 16:30:00.
Ole Miss Ranked in First Installment of 2022 College Football Playoff Poll
The Rebels are a top-15 team in the poll that was released on Tuesday.
desotocountynews.com
Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy
The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
Daily Mississippian
Women’s hoops smoke historically great Delta State in exbihion matchup
Ole Miss women’s basketball blew out the Delta State Lady Statesmen 80-38 in their lone home exhibition matchup at the SJB Pavilion last Friday night. The new-look Rebels are returning just four members from last year’s NCAA tournament squad which was led by former Rebel and now Washington Mystics Center Shakira Austin.
Mississippi man arrested after stash of drugs found during traffic stop
A Mississippi man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stash of drugs. On October 23, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop driven by Steven Wade Moore for careless driving on Lee County Road 2578 near Lee County Road 1041. The Guntown Police Department...
desotocountynews.com
Police seek suspect passing counterfeit money
Southaven police continue to search for a suspect who passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a local convenience store back in late September. On Sept. 29, at about 9 a.m., officers responded to the Circle K gas station at 1630 Mississippi Valley Blvd. in reference to counterfeit money. The manager stated that her night shift employee had received a counterfeit $100.00 bill.
