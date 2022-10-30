Read full article on original website
Wyoming takes down Hawaii 27-20, regain Paniolo Trophy
The islands have long become a place where the landlocked Cowboys struggle to play when they visit, however, on Saturday night, the Pokes rewrote the script. The Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors by a score of 27-20 late on Saturday night, keeping themselves right in the thick of things in the Mountain West race while also becoming bowl-eligible for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. The Cowboys improved their record to 6-3 (4-1 in conference play), while Hawaii dropped to 2-7 (1-3 in conference play). The Pokes have now won three in a row and will look to collect their third trophy of the year when they face off in the Border War against long-time rival Colorado State.
Mountaintop View 10-31-22. Broncos destroy, Bulldogs fight back, Spartans edge out, Wyoming wins, polls.
It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.
UH women’s basketball primed for another special season
The UH women's basketball team has an exhibition game on Tuesday against HPU before heading to Oregon.
Amber Igiede and Caylen Alexander earn Big West weekly awards
Two Hawaii women's volleyball standouts earned Big West Conference honors on Monday.
Jovi Lefotu scores 20 points as Rainbow Wahine win exhibition against HPU
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was all gas and no brakes in the lone exhibition game on the schedule as the Rainbow Wahine defeated Hawaii Pacific 73-49 on Tuesday night in Manoa. The game served as the anticipated debuts of sisters Lily Wahinekapu and Jovi Lefotu, both state player of the year award […]
Rainbow Wahine volleyball survives UC Davis in five sets, Coach Ah Mow gets 100th win
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team clawed their way back to beat UC Davis in five sets Saturday night in California. The Wahine downed the Aggies 16-25, 25-12, 28-26, 19-25, 15-9 to improve to 14-6 overall on the season, maintaining their first place spot in the Big West Conference.
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
When will Don Quijote open in Kapolei?
The building formerly occupied by Kmart, which closed in 2017, is still vacant with no movement happening in sight.
Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience
Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
Kauai residents protest at a popular beach park, saying it has become too commercialized
Former home of Tokai college in Moiliili acquired by city for affordable housing. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday announced that the city has finalized a $37.75 million acquisition of the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College. High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in...
Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice
The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
Food 2Go — Guieb Cafe
For this Nov. 1 edition, we’re checking in with our friends at Guieb Cafe which has been continuing to grow with locations in Kalihi, Wahiawa and now Aiea. They are serving the same local grinds that have fueled their success. Joining us with all the details is Precious Guieb, general manager of Guieb Cafe.
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
Halloween night in Waikiki to draw large crowds
Trick or treat! It is the one night of the year when a good fright is welcomed, and thousands are expected to celebrate the first Halloween without any COVID restrictions in place since the pandemic.
Island Connections: Uncle Bo’s
Uncle Bo’s is a local favorite restaurant, with delicious food and great drinks! Living808 went down to the Kapahulu location to talk with Bo Pathammavong, Co-Owner and Chef, and Rebecca Tomacder, Director of Operations, about their ono grinds and how Hawaiian Telcom helps to power their business. Chef Bo’s...
Solution for North Shore coastal erosion needed
According to the North Shore Resilience Working Group, 73 per cent of Oahu's North Shore beaches are undergoing chronic erosion.
It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us
We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
Oahu rent up 8% in the last year
Everything from groceries to gas is eating up more of the family budget. And that leaves little more for housing costs that are also on the rise.
