The islands have long become a place where the landlocked Cowboys struggle to play when they visit, however, on Saturday night, the Pokes rewrote the script. The Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors by a score of 27-20 late on Saturday night, keeping themselves right in the thick of things in the Mountain West race while also becoming bowl-eligible for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. The Cowboys improved their record to 6-3 (4-1 in conference play), while Hawaii dropped to 2-7 (1-3 in conference play). The Pokes have now won three in a row and will look to collect their third trophy of the year when they face off in the Border War against long-time rival Colorado State.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO