ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
mwcconnection.com

Wyoming takes down Hawaii 27-20, regain Paniolo Trophy

The islands have long become a place where the landlocked Cowboys struggle to play when they visit, however, on Saturday night, the Pokes rewrote the script. The Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors by a score of 27-20 late on Saturday night, keeping themselves right in the thick of things in the Mountain West race while also becoming bowl-eligible for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. The Cowboys improved their record to 6-3 (4-1 in conference play), while Hawaii dropped to 2-7 (1-3 in conference play). The Pokes have now won three in a row and will look to collect their third trophy of the year when they face off in the Border War against long-time rival Colorado State.
LARAMIE, WY
islands.com

Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience

Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice

The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go — Guieb Cafe

For this Nov. 1 edition, we’re checking in with our friends at Guieb Cafe which has been continuing to grow with locations in Kalihi, Wahiawa and now Aiea. They are serving the same local grinds that have fueled their success. Joining us with all the details is Precious Guieb, general manager of Guieb Cafe.
AIEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Island Connections: Uncle Bo’s

Uncle Bo’s is a local favorite restaurant, with delicious food and great drinks! Living808 went down to the Kapahulu location to talk with Bo Pathammavong, Co-Owner and Chef, and Rebecca Tomacder, Director of Operations, about their ono grinds and how Hawaiian Telcom helps to power their business. Chef Bo’s...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us

We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy