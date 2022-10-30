Read full article on original website
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Taylor Swift announces ‘The Eras Tour’
Fresh on the heels of breaking chart records, Taylor Swift has announced a new tour. The US leg of “The Eras Tour” kicks off in the spring. “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift wrote on social media with the announcement. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”
Music inspires powerful emotions on screen, just like in real life
There are some classic films in which music is so integral to a scene, it would be hard to imagine the scene without it. The shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s film “Psycho,” with its over-the-top horror film soundtrack by legendary film composer Bernard Herrmann, immediately comes to mind.
