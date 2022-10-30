ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city

TOLEDO, Ohio — The double homicide of 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington in Toledo's Junction neighborhood over the weekend happened as the city still works to revitalize the area. Members of the Junction community said they still want more community involvement. Junction Coalition Director Alicia Smith said...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday. Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster

Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
INKSTER, MI
13abc.com

Man injured by police during traffic stop recalls the incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Quantrell Thomas was pulled over by Toledo Police for traffic violations last Monday. When officers ran a record check, they discovered verified warrants and asked him to put his hands behind his back. Thomas said he stepped away, and the officer proceeded to take him to...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Shots fired at west Toledo gas station Sunday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were on scene at a gas station on W. Sylvania Ave. and Talmadge Rd. in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon investigating a possible shooting. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Police put yellow crime tape up at the Marathon gas station while they...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two people shot and killed at after-hours club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot and killed at an after-hours club in West Toledo late Friday night. Toledo Police say a total of four people were shot in the incident. It happened at an after-hours club at the corner of Junction and Belmont just before midnight. Police...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Two men facing charges for leading Findlay police on 42-mile chase

FINDLAY, Ohio — Two men are behind bars at the Hancock County Justice Center after leading Findlay police on a nearly 42-mile chase on I-75 early Sunday morning. Police say it all started when officers got a call for a theft in progress complaint at the Best Buy Distribution Center on County Road 212 at 5:43 a.m.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

One man shot and killed while sitting in a car, two others injured

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot and killed just before 4 Saturday morning at Elliot and Grand in Toledo. Two others were also injured in the shooting. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Ronald Thomas. Police say he and two others were shot while sitting in a car. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people injured are expected to recover.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Grandfather killed in hit-and-run while out raking leaves in Plymouth

A Metro Detroit grandfather was fatally hit raking leaves - and the driver kept going. Warren Flagg was just taking care of his home when police and family members a say someone struck and severely injured him - then kept on driving in Plymouth Township Sunday night. He later died from his injuries.
PLYMOUTH, MI
WTOL 11

Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 NB down traffic early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 caused traffic hiccups for drivers Monday morning. This occurred near the Wales Road exit around 5 a.m. Two lanes on I-75 Northbound were shut down for a period of time. As of 7 a.m., all lanes on the northbound...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Two Men Arrested After Pursuit that Started in Findlay

Two men were arrested after a pursuit with Findlay Police officers early Sunday morning. According to a release, officers were dispatched to Best Buy Distribution to investigate a theft in progress complaint. Officers located one of the suspects vehicles as it pulled out of the grass from in front of...
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

BG woman cited for assault after pepper spraying ex-boyfriend

A Bowling Green woman was cited Saturday for assault after allegedly spraying pepper spray at a man. At 2:45 a.m., during a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Main Street, Bowling Green Police Division officers found a man and woman in the backseat of a vehicle. The man was in visible distress and a substantial amount of pain, according to the police report.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Warrants issued for county residents

Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

