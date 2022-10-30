Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city
TOLEDO, Ohio — The double homicide of 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington in Toledo's Junction neighborhood over the weekend happened as the city still works to revitalize the area. Members of the Junction community said they still want more community involvement. Junction Coalition Director Alicia Smith said...
18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday. Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market...
Detroit News
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster
Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
13abc.com
Man injured by police during traffic stop recalls the incident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Quantrell Thomas was pulled over by Toledo Police for traffic violations last Monday. When officers ran a record check, they discovered verified warrants and asked him to put his hands behind his back. Thomas said he stepped away, and the officer proceeded to take him to...
WTOL-TV
Shots fired at west Toledo gas station Sunday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were on scene at a gas station on W. Sylvania Ave. and Talmadge Rd. in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon investigating a possible shooting. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Police put yellow crime tape up at the Marathon gas station while they...
Overnight barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side ends in arrest; suspect may be linked to triple shooting at rental hall
A suspect is in custody after an early-morning standoff with Detroit police – believed to be connected to a prior shooting at a rental hall – came to a peaceful end.
13abc.com
Two people shot and killed at after-hours club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot and killed at an after-hours club in West Toledo late Friday night. Toledo Police say a total of four people were shot in the incident. It happened at an after-hours club at the corner of Junction and Belmont just before midnight. Police...
nbc24.com
Two men facing charges for leading Findlay police on 42-mile chase
FINDLAY, Ohio — Two men are behind bars at the Hancock County Justice Center after leading Findlay police on a nearly 42-mile chase on I-75 early Sunday morning. Police say it all started when officers got a call for a theft in progress complaint at the Best Buy Distribution Center on County Road 212 at 5:43 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks closure after Detroit man shot and killed during candlelight vigil
Eric Reed, a.k.a. "Boss" was murdered on September 12, 2014. Eric was at a candlelight vigil when an altercation occurred between a family member and an unknown male. Shots were fired, and six people were shot. Three people survived, and three were killed, including Eric.
13abc.com
One man shot and killed while sitting in a car, two others injured
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot and killed just before 4 Saturday morning at Elliot and Grand in Toledo. Two others were also injured in the shooting. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Ronald Thomas. Police say he and two others were shot while sitting in a car. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people injured are expected to recover.
fox2detroit.com
Grandfather killed in hit-and-run while out raking leaves in Plymouth
A Metro Detroit grandfather was fatally hit raking leaves - and the driver kept going. Warren Flagg was just taking care of his home when police and family members a say someone struck and severely injured him - then kept on driving in Plymouth Township Sunday night. He later died from his injuries.
WTOL-TV
Three people shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo
The first shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at Geneva Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two people shot Thursday at south Toledo apartment complex; 17-year-old in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people, including a teenager, were shot at the Elmdale Courts Apartment Complex in south Toledo Thursday afternoon, according to a Toledo police detective. Officers found a 17-year-old male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police report. He was taken to...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 NB down traffic early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 caused traffic hiccups for drivers Monday morning. This occurred near the Wales Road exit around 5 a.m. Two lanes on I-75 Northbound were shut down for a period of time. As of 7 a.m., all lanes on the northbound...
sent-trib.com
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing police, driving stolen vehicle
A man who was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle was apprehended after a foot chase near Interstate 75 in Bowling Green. On Friday around 5 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division dispatch advised that a vehicle with a stolen license plate hit on the city plate reader camera system. The suspect...
wktn.com
Two Men Arrested After Pursuit that Started in Findlay
Two men were arrested after a pursuit with Findlay Police officers early Sunday morning. According to a release, officers were dispatched to Best Buy Distribution to investigate a theft in progress complaint. Officers located one of the suspects vehicles as it pulled out of the grass from in front of...
sent-trib.com
BG woman cited for assault after pepper spraying ex-boyfriend
A Bowling Green woman was cited Saturday for assault after allegedly spraying pepper spray at a man. At 2:45 a.m., during a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Main Street, Bowling Green Police Division officers found a man and woman in the backseat of a vehicle. The man was in visible distress and a substantial amount of pain, according to the police report.
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
