The kickoff time and television details for Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) vs No. 15 LSU (6-2, 4-1) on Saturday, Nov. 12, have been announced. The Hogs and Tigers will kickoff in the Battle for the Golden Boot at 11 a.m. CT on CBS or ESPN at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO