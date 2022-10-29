Best pictures from Oklahoma's 27-13 win over Iowa State

The Oklahoma Sooners took care of business to move to 5-3 and 2-3 in the Big 12 with their 27-13 win over the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa. It wasn’t necessarily a dominating performance in any one phase, but all three phases made contributions on the way to the 14-point win.

Eric Gray had his fifth 100-yard rushing day of the season, and the defense recorded three interceptions, a sack, a tackle for loss, and a fourth down stop at the end of the game to secure the win.

Jalil Farooq led the way in the passing game with four receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, but it was the special teams unit that made the biggest contributions.

Zach Schmit was 2 for 2 on field goals and hit both extra points, but it was his touchdown that helped the Oklahoma Sooners the most, putting them up 13-3 in the first half.

The Sooners’ defense shut down the Iowa State Cyclones’ running game, holding Jirehl Brock to 11 carries for 22 yards and just two yards per carry after coming into the game averaging five yards per carry for the season.

Quarterback Hunter Dekkers was forced to throw it 57 times and although he put up a lot of yards, he wasn’t able to get the Cyclones in the end zone.

It was an important performance for a Sooners team looking to build momentum for the remainder of 2022 to carry into next year. Let’s take a look at some of the best photos from the Sooners win.

