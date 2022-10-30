Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
TI11 slumps to 3 year low for Dota 2 viewership but there’s a bright silver lining
The International 11 was a spectacle from start to finish—all the way until it ended with Tundra Esports lifting the Aegis after a dominant 3-0 victory over Team Secret in the grand final. But how did the iconic Dota 2 event fare in terms of viewership?. According to EsportsCharts,...
dotesports.com
All leaked reworked Skarner abilities in League of Legends
Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the 2022 VGU poll convincingly and has a League of Legends rework release date set for early 2023. As we are impatiently waiting to see and hear any feedback from Riot Games rework team, a Redditor shared a screengrab apparently revealing Skarner’s new Ultimate.
dotesports.com
One of Dota 2’s longest lasting rosters has finally broken up post-TI11
Nothing can last forever, and after more than three years of playing together, the longest-lasting roster in Dota 2 history, according to Liquipedia, is breaking up ahead of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit. Beastcoast’s five-man lineup of Héctor “K1” Rodríguez, Jean “Chris Luck” Salazar, Adrián “Wisper” Dobles, Elvis “Scofield” Peña,...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly fastest-selling CoD ever after mega launch weekend
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is marking a return to glory for the franchise, at least in a business sense. MW2 is the fastest-selling game in the history of the franchise, according to a new report by Barron’s. The game has reportedly made over $600 million dollars in its first weekend, boasting some very impressive sales, even for a series this big.
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
dotesports.com
Ranked play won’t arrive in Modern Warfare 2 until 2023
Ranked play will be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 next year. Treyarch, the developer of the Black Ops series and Zombies mode, is also working on the ranked play for MW2. The company confirmed the news on Twitter this afternoon but also revealed some more information about what players can expect soon.
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses will reportedly release its entire roster and leave North America for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Speculation has apparently become reality and the Dota 2 scene could be shaken to its core. Evil Geniuses appears set to release its entire Dota 2 roster and move out of North America for the first time in its storied history with the game. EG will finally be moving on...
dotesports.com
TI11 star iceiceice leaves Team SMG’s Dota 2 roster after qualifier debacle
The 2021-2022 DPC season ended on a low for iceiceice since the veteran offlaner failed to qualify for The International 2022. He initially planned to play through the SEA qualifiers with Team SMG, but the team failed to register their roster. And now, the team announced iceiceice’s departure today.
dotesports.com
Do attachments make you run slower in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer dropped on Oct. 28, and the gaming world stopped what they were doing to grab a controller. There are countless guides answering the most complex questions, and tutorials on how to do the most insane glitches, but where are the articles answering the basics?
dotesports.com
Tundra Esports felt like playing ranked Dota 2 pubs was more stressful than winning TI11
Skill alone may not cut it at the top of the Dota 2 mountain. After a certain point, the best players become evenly matched, meaning they have to find other methods to get ahead of the competition—like reducing stress. Tundra Esports showcased the importance of playing without a worry...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
dotesports.com
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
dotesports.com
Respawn confirms Apex Legends’ first Sticker set will not be in loot boxes
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has shared that the first set of Stickers, season 15’s new cosmetic, will not be available in the general loot pool. The developer shared the information near the start of its blog post on season 15’s patch notes earlier today. The description under the Stickers header reveals, in part, that 20 new epic-rarity stickers will be available as part of Sticker Pack Series 001. This bundle will only be available in the in-game Store between Nov. 1, when the season starts, and Nov. 22. It will “not be available in the general loot pool,” according to Respawn. All players will receive the Shattered and Deathbox stickers for free simply for playing the game during Eclipse.
dotesports.com
The 7 most urgent issues Modern Warfare 2 needs fixed in its first big post-launch update
Modern Warfare 2’s launch has been a commercial success, albeit unceremonious due to a myriad of problems plaguing the new Call of Duty title. Infinity Ward has been eerily silent on a number of glaring issues in MW2 at launch. Thus, many fans can only hope that the team is heads down working hard on a large update that will fix some pretty brutal problems that the game is facing after launch.
dotesports.com
How to get the Pickle Rick back bling in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now, partially due to the fact that it’s constantly bringing in characters and cosmetics from different brands. Rick and Morty recently got two new skins during the Fortnitemares event and now Pickle Rick has been found in the game’s files. According to iFireMonkey, players will be able to earn the back bling by completing specific quests.
dotesports.com
Can’t go on: DM fuels fire behind an upcoming Dota 2 exile from Virtus.pro
As if there wasn’t enough smoke coming out of Virtus.pro’s camp, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin has added more fuel to the concealed fire—stating there is no way the current iteration of the team can keep going after a recent move. According to the off-laner, VP’s current...
dotesports.com
How to watch TFT North American Dragonlands Regional Finals
A total of 24 North American Teamfight Tactics players will compete for World Championship seeds in the Regional Finals. From dragons to mage casters, the North American TFT Regional Finals will determine the final three seeds at the World Championship. The NA region gets four seeds in total, with Amde earning the first at the Set Seven Mid-Set Finale. The final three will get awarded to three players at the Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to 6. All players who earn a seed at the TFT Dragonlands World Championship will compete from Nov. 18 to 20.
dotesports.com
How to unlock every weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2
New weapons have been released, skins and attachments have followed, and the Modern Warfare 2 grind has begun. The latest Call of Duty title has brought in a series of new goodies to put all their time and effort into. The multiplayer section of the game was released on Oct....
dotesports.com
When will Mei be back in Overwatch 2 and why is she missing?
It seems that one of Overwatch 2’s themes is removing heroes temporarily to identify and fix gameplay bugs. Shortly after the game’s launch in early October, both Bastion and Torbjörn were removed to fix bugs involving their abilities. While the development team at Blizzard Entertainment left Torbjörn available in Quick Play, Bastion was removed from all modes as well as the Hero Gallery for the duration of his maintenance. Both heroes returned to the live game 15 days after their removal.
dotesports.com
All teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
The next stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major is inching closer and closer. The Legends Stage, the second of the event’s gauntlet Swiss format group stages, will pit 16 teams against each other with eight coveted playoff spots on the line. This stage is assured to feature the...
Comments / 0