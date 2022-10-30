ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Father, son convicted in assault spurred by Pokemon Go game

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. The jury found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, guilty of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Police ID body found by kayaker in Kansas River

------- KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayaker, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Police arrest suspect in Kansas motel shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Relax Inn in the 3800 Block SW Topeka Blvd. after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
fox4kc.com

KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two separate death investigations Sunday morning. Police were called to a scene at 24th and Toping where they said a person walking in Blue Valley Park Sunday morning found the dead person near a pond and alerted police.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries

A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
PLATTE CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Richmond woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charges

A Richmond woman is facing felony level drug charges after being arrested Monday afternoon in Carroll County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 34-year-old Richmond resident Molly S. Carroll at 3:24 P.M. Monday for felony possession of a controlled substance for both methamphetamine and prescription pills. Carroll was booked...
RICHMOND, MO
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy