Jackson County Legislature candidate arrested for pulling gun on boyfriend
Two days after the August primary, Jackson County Legislature candidate April LaJune McGill was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Englewood Road in Kansas City, Missouri
One man died after a wrong-way crash Halloween night at Northeast Englewood Road and North Walnut Street.
Father, son convicted in assault spurred by Pokemon Go game
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. The jury found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, guilty of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son.
Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid sentenced to 3 years in prison
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday as part of a plea agreement in a 2021 DWI charge that left a 5-year-old girl seriously injured.
Plattsburg woman injured in Halloween night shooting
Plattsburg, Missouri, police and Clinton County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Halloween.
Police ID body found by kayaker in Kansas River
------- KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayaker, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north...
Police arrest suspect in Kansas motel shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Relax Inn in the 3800 Block SW Topeka Blvd. after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Ariel’s mother details her new life, questions how Britt Reid could ask for probation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The mother of the little girl seriously injured in a drunken car crash had a lot to say to the court Tuesday afternoon. The defendant, Britt Reid has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence when he slammed into cars pulled to the side of an on-ramp to I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium. This court appearance was for his sentencing.
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Grandview early Monday
The Grandview Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Monday morning.
Armed Kan. fugitive killed by U.S. Marshal had history of crime
KANSAS CITY— A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon...
KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two separate death investigations Sunday morning. Police were called to a scene at 24th and Toping where they said a person walking in Blue Valley Park Sunday morning found the dead person near a pond and alerted police.
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid sentenced to prison in DWI crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2021 DWI crash that injured a young girl.
Ex-Chiefs coach sentenced, taken immediately to jail for DWI crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury. Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving...
Vandals ransack KCK nonprofit office, spray paint obscene messages on walls
A trio of vandals broke into the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City, damaged office furniture and other items and spray painted obscene messages on the walls.
Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries
A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
Richmond woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charges
A Richmond woman is facing felony level drug charges after being arrested Monday afternoon in Carroll County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 34-year-old Richmond resident Molly S. Carroll at 3:24 P.M. Monday for felony possession of a controlled substance for both methamphetamine and prescription pills. Carroll was booked...
Body pulled from Kansas River identified as missing Independence man
Kansas City, Kansas, police identified the body pulled from the Kansas River last weekend as a 19-year-old Independence man, Johnathan Devol.
KCKPD investigating after kayaker discovers body in Kansas River
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a kayaker discovered a body in the Kansas River.
Spike in Coyote Attacks Leaves Kansas Dog Owners Terrified
Kansas dog owners are on edge these days as residents are seeing a spike in coyote attacks on their beloved pets. According to reports, vet clinics in and around Kansas’s Johnson County are seeing a major spike in attacks on small animals. Most of these attacks, the experts note are the result of aggressive coyotes.
