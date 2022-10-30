KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The mother of the little girl seriously injured in a drunken car crash had a lot to say to the court Tuesday afternoon. The defendant, Britt Reid has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence when he slammed into cars pulled to the side of an on-ramp to I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium. This court appearance was for his sentencing.

