Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle

Truck crash in Colorado's mountains highlights risk of new drivers
Brennan Burney had a Commercial Learner's Permit for 8 days when his trailer hauling construction equipment hit another vehicle on Monarch Pass and killed a woman. When an inexperienced driver of a truck hauling heavy construction equipment killed a woman in Gunnison County last year, he unwittingly highlighted a problem within a federal system designed to root out potentially dangerous drivers.
klkntv.com
Rural Nebraska fire department warns that wildfire risk is not over
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Nebraska heads into winter, the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department is asking farmers to be prepared for more fires. This comes just after it was called to a field fire Monday afternoon. The fire south of McCook was quickly knocked down before it...
1011now.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
doniphanherald.com
Decline in Nebraska tax-incentive deals continues during pandemic
The number of companies seeking tax incentives from the state of Nebraska has continued to fall. According to the Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed only 47 Nebraska Advantage Act agreements between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year.
klkntv.com
Nitrate levels in Nebraska’s groundwater are on the rise
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Known as the breadbasket of the world, the fertile soils of Nebraska and other Midwest states feed millions of Americans. But growing crops here often requires fertilizers, which often end up in our water. For more than 40 years, levels of nitrates in Nebraska’s groundwater...
KETV.com
New: Pillen raises 21-times more than Blood in Nebraska governor's race
OMAHA, Neb. — Republican candidate for Nebraska governor Jim Pillen has outraised Democratic candidate Carol Blood by more than $10 million, according to thelatest election filings released on Tuesday. For this entire election cycle, Pillen has raised $11,160,914 compared to Blood's $514,596. According to the data, Pillen raised more...
Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail for Minnesota?
The odds of a significant rainfall in Minnesota and Wisconsin are increasing, though buyer beware because the storm system expected to eject into the Upper Midwest just began reaching the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Southern Minnesota really needs the rain. Last week's drought update shows areas of severe and extreme...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska mountain lion’s journey comes to an end in Indiana
The Nebraska-born mountain lion rolled into its new Indiana home Friday afternoon like a rock star — with an entourage. Three Illinois conservation officers. An Illinois state biologist. Two federal hunters. “He was brought here by quite a caravan,” said Joe Taft, founder of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center...
Big weekend storm system: What impacts will it bring to Minnesota?
Record warmth on Wednesday as temps on Nov. 2 (!) will blast into the 70s, and then meteorologist Sven Sundgaard goes in depth on what a significant storm system could bring to Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin this weekend. Dry conditions, fire danger, lower air quality – 0:26. Record-breaking warmth...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's COVID cases increase for second week
The number of COVID-19 cases jumped 25% in Nebraska last week, a sign that the virus may be embarking on another winter surge. Nebraska recorded 1,405 new cases — up from 1,127 the prior week — marking the second straight weekly increase, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
klkntv.com
Another dry winter in Nebraska could mean irrigation restrictions next year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather, high winds and a lack of rainfall all worked against Nebraska’s farmers this summer. But the trouble started with much lower than average precipitation last winter. Nebraska’s water managers are keeping a close eye on the water level in the Ogallala Aquifer...
News Channel Nebraska
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
Heavy snowfall forecasted for Utah on Wednesday
PARK CITY, Utah — Powderchasers forecasts the next wave of snow on Wednesday. The storm is expected to cross over the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest on Monday before bringing […]
cowboystatedaily.com
Forced to Diversify, Wyoming Ranchers Launch USDA-Certified Meat Processing Plant
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cathryn Kerns is not living the ranching life she thought she would be when she married her husband Taylor six years ago. In 2016, the couple thought they’d be raising their family on the Kerns ranch near Sheridan, the sixth generation...
Why More and More People are Moving to Utah
Every year, millions of Americans change their base and move to another city. The western and southern states of the US have seen great influxes of the population in the last few years. However, many people are moving out of California and New York, while Utah has become the hot choice for people searching for a more permanent home. The leading local moving companies are facilitating residential moves in large numbers, and many people are moving to Utah.
norfolkneradio.com
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
Iowa’s Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You’ve Never Heard Of
The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
Iowa couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska.
6 Colorado Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
Bighorn sheep illegally killed in Colorado, CPW seeks help identifying poacher
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating a poaching incident involving a desert bighorn sheep near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction, according to a Tuesday news release. Wildlife officers responded to the scene on Monday, after receiving a report from a climber who spotted the dead...
