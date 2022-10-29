Read full article on original website
wgac.com
Columbia County Fair Opens 10-Day Run This Week
The 57th annual Columbia County Fall Fair opens its 10-day run this Thursday, November 3 at the fairgrounds off Columbia Road. A new youth attendance policy will be in effect this year. After 7 p.m., those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent. There’s a Student Night Special...
wgac.com
Most Haunted Restaurants – Georgia and South Carolina
Today is Halloween. And while some people are done with all things spooky after the day… others live for spooky things year-round! You’ve heard of haunted houses and haunted attractions. But what about the most haunted restaurants?. Now you may be thinking… for Georgia, the most haunted restaurants...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta celebrates the return of Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee wrapped up Saturday. After a two-year hiatus, organizers prepared for twice as much fun. It was nothing but smiles and laughter as the community celebrated the return of the beloved festival. It’s one of the biggest events in North Augusta, attracting an estimated total of 20,000 people. Most of those folks didn’t have to travel too far as this was all in their backyard.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Smith named S.C. Mr. Football finalist
Barnwell’s Tyler Smith has been named as one of seven finalists for South Carolina’s 2022 Mr. Football Award. The award is presented each year to South Carolina’s best high school football player. The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association has narrowed the list down to the State’s seven best, including Dutch Fork’s Jarvis Green, Clinton’s Bryson James, Spartanburg’s Raheim Jeter, Camden’s Xzavier McLeod, Lexington’s Jonah Norris, South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers, and Barnwell’s Tyler Smith.
blufftontoday.com
Art imitating life? Controversial Murder Mystery Ball in Hampton draws crowd from Georgia, SC
Despite opposition from local government officials after Murder Mystery ball drew similarities to the Murdaugh murders, it sold out and drew participants from as far away as Atlanta and Fort Mill. Despite opposition from local government officials and outrage from some on social media, the Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball in...
WRDW-TV
Where Richmond, Columbia counties stand in early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, 1.64 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot, with 130,413 showing up on Monday. Richmond County has seen 20,846 early in-person voters, while Columbia County has seen 24,801,...
WJBF.com
Bridge renaming is drawing opponents to Augusta commission meeting
Augusta commissioner scheduled to vote to rename the 5th Street Bridge and to remove the Jefferson Davis plaques, but a half dozen are expected to speak out against the plan. Bridge renaming is drawing opponents to Augusta commission …. Augusta commissioner scheduled to vote to rename the 5th Street Bridge...
WJBF.com
Dog meets friendly whale on whale watching excursion in Monterey Bay
An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a friendly whale in Monterey Bay, California on Oct. 31, 2022. https://ktla.com/news/local-news/dog-meets-friendly-whale-on-whale-watching-excursion-in-monterey/. Dog meets friendly whale on whale watching excursion …. An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a...
WJBF.com
Welcome Home, Grace Campbell!
Police announce charges filed against Richard Allen in the Delphi murders investigation. Glenn Ave in Augusta filled with trick or treaters …. Burke County football coach hospitalized after collapsing …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Halloween with a Heart, back and better than ever. It got spooky in Patriots...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Welding supplier celebrates grand opening of Cayce location
Gas and Supply, a welding supply distributor with locations in seven states, celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Cayce location. Founded in 1981, the company provides services to customers ranging from international organizations to backyard welders. It has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, with additional S.C. stores in Newberry and North Charleston.
The latest on Lloyd and other injured Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd has been a little banged up. On Tuesday, the third-year running back detailed what’s going on with an injury that limited him to seven carries for 30 yards against Missouri a few days earlier. “Honestly, it was a great tackle from the...
coladaily.com
Gamecocks in running for Lexington basketball prospect
The 2022-23 season is the prime focus right now for University of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris. It is not too early to start looking toward the future and compiling five-star talent, and a prime target of the Gamecocks resides at Lexington High School. Shooting guard Cam...
Here’s an overview of county-specific ballot items in the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Across the Midlands, there are plenty of county-specific ballot items voters need to be familiar with. This includes penny taxes, new forms of county government, and school board bond referendums--- all topics voters in the Midlands are deciding on and will be deciding on come Election Day.
WJBF.com
Local sheriff's office costume controversy
A local police department is being accused of being racially offensive for their mounted unit's Halloween costume. Peggy Gallek has the pictures sparking the uproar. A local police department is being accused of being racially offensive for their mounted unit's Halloween costume. Peggy Gallek has the pictures sparking the uproar.
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
WIS-TV
Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
WJBF.com
Reverend Karlton L. Howard seeks election to fill late brother’s House seat
Reverend Karlton L. Howard seeks election to fill late brother’s House seat. Reverend Karlton L. Howard seeks election to fill …. Reverend Karlton L. Howard seeks election to fill late brother’s House seat. Delphi murders news conference. Police announce charges filed against Richard Allen in the Delphi murders...
'High-end, vintage apartments' being created in historic downtown Columbia building
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 1525 Bull Street also known as the Beverly Apartments turned 109 years old this year. Although the building has not had residents for a long time, a group of historic preservationists hopes the historic charm will draw in a new crowd. After receiving tax breaks, known...
abccolumbia.com
Capital Projects Sales Tax on ballot for Lexington County voters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington County residents will vote on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum next Tuesday. The initiative is led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce, Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Irmo Chamber of Commerce, 1Voice Lexington County, and Lexington County Development Corporation.
wfxg.com
Historic buildings named to endangered properties list
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Four buildings have been newly identified as endangered by a local group dedicated to saving historic architecture in the Garden City. Historic Augusta, Inc., a local preservation society, has deemed Modjeska Theatre, Sibley Mill Tenement Housing, Tubman Home Cottage, and Heavenly Bound Church of God in Christ to its 2023 endangered properties list. The list was created in 2006 as a way to identify and bring attention to historic structures in Richmond County that may be in danger of demolition.
