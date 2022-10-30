The Haunting Of Borley Rectory: The Story Of A Ghost Story. Like Sean O’Connor, author of The Haunting Of Borley Rectory, I too was obsessed with the story of that sinister Essex house when I was a boy. As part of the so-called ‘Haunted Generation’ who grew up in the late 1970s and early 1980s, I’m sure we weren’t alone… My introduction to ‘the Most Haunted House in England’ was via my much-thumbed copy of the Usborne Guide To The Supernatural World, though O’Connor’s came from The Hamlyn Book Of Ghosts In Fact And Fiction, which just happened to be written by Bram Stoker’s great-nephew.

3 DAYS AGO