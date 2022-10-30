ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, PA

Child struck by mom, falls down steps

By Brett Crossley
By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkUX0_0irhAUa700

Woodward Township, Pa. — A Linden woman allegedly struck a young boy, causing him to fall down porch steps.

Chelsie Elizabeth Sabatino hit her boyfriend before striking the child, police said. The 9-year-old boy, along with two other children, fled from the home and were taken in by a neighbor who then called 911, according to the affidavit.

The 33-year-old Sabatino smelled of alcohol as Trooper Taylor Arnold interviewed her on Oct. 15 near the 30 block of Harvest Moon Park. Sabatino admitted drinking several shots and smoking marijuana, Arnold said.

An argument between Sabatino and her boyfriend, Wesley Lebegern, allegedly escalated to become physical, police said.

A neighbor watched Sabatino strike Lebegern multiple times as the two stood together near the open front door of the home, police said. Sabatino allegedly turned and struck one of the three kids as they tried running from the house, Arnold said.

Shortly after, Sabatino walked to the neighbor's house and demanded her children come out. She swore and carried on before the neighbor agreed to send the children home.

Sabatino was charged with second-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness. Sabatino was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 unsecured.

Docket sheet

Comments / 6

Cherie Roberts
2d ago

seriously I would have let her rant and rave but under no circumstance would I have let her have those kids

Reply
12
Linda Merry
2d ago

No! CPS is not who we think they are! Maybe a relative fot a little bit until she gets help! CPS in all 50 states are doing human trafficking through 13 years of Rssearch on all of them!

Reply
2
 

