WLUC
Ferris State ends Michigan Tech Women’s Soccer season in GLIAC Quarterfinal
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team fell 3-1 to Ferris State in the GLIAC quarterfinals on Tuesday (Nov. 1) in Big Rapids at the Bulldog Soccer Field. “Tough way to end the season today with a third loss to Ferris State, but I thought that our student-athletes gave it their all and left it all out on the field.” head coach Bulut Ozturk said. “Super thankful for our seniors. They gave everything to the program for the last 4-6 years and we will truly miss them.
detroitlions.com
Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.
Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards apologized to team for antisemitic ‘mistake’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two days after issuing a public apology for promoting antisemitic messaging on social media, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was back in the lineup amid the support of his teammates. Head coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday called Edwards’ apology — both publicly and to the...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon shrinks in latest poll
A new poll from WDIV-TV and The Detroit News shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintaining a lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey, conducted October 26-28, shows the governor with a lead of about nine percentage points. However, the race is tightening as Whitmer’s lead was 17 points in September.
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules
Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
Detroit News
'Halloween is over, but Kristina Karamo is still playing dirty tricks': Detroit NAACP slams voting lawsuit
A lawsuit spearheaded by the Republican candidate for Michigan's secretary of state asking a court to require Detroiters to vote or obtain absentee ballots in person "is intended to disenfranchise Black voters," the leader of the Detroit chapter of the NAACP said Tuesday. "Halloween is over, but Kristina Karamo is...
This Michigan City Was Named One of The Hardest To Live in For Veterans
No matter which side of the political 'aisle' you find yourself, there is one topic we all tend to agree on: our military veterans deserve more than they currently get once they come home. According to the Veterans Association, there are 18.5 million veterans in the United States, with over...
Detroit Home Goes from Eyesore to Spectacular Showplace Thanks to Repurposed Materials
This once-burnt-out home in a north-end Detroit neighborhood was destined to be leveled. But thanks to some historic, repurposed materials, it is now a sight to behold. A Hamtramck company that's known for repurposing found and recycled materials is responsible for rehabbing the home located at 246 E. Philadelphia St. in Detroit.
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo wants to invalidate mail-in ballots – but only in Detroit
A lawsuit asks court to block absentee ballots submitted by mail or drop box in Detroit. Attorneys for the Detroit city clerk called the lawsuit “blatant racism”. 35,629 Detroit voters have already voted by absentee ballot as of last week. With a week to go before Election Day, Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
WDIV to air Primetime Special helping commemorate its 75th Anniversary
Local 4 continues to celebrate its 75th year in Detroit television with a two-hour documentary narrated by radio legend Dick Purtan, former WDIV Sportscaster Eli Zaret, and current WDIV Anchor Devin Scillian. “Going 4 It,” a nostalgic retrospective revealing the inside story of the rise of WDIV, airs Friday, November 4 at 9 p.m.
wrif.com
Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott
The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This Detroit band combines jazz, R&B, and hip-hop
This Detroit band combines elements from jazz, R&B, and hip-hop to create a unique sound. Levotis “LG” Griffin III, singer for 313 LIVE Experience, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” for Music Monday. According to Griffin, the band members grew up together and developed...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
Michigan college sued for alleged retaliation against Black administrator
LIVONIA, MI - A former Black diversity officer is suing Schoolcraft College for alleged retaliation, saying he was fired for reporting racial issues he observed across campus.
Detroit News
'Gretch Did': Detroit rapper Gmac Cash praises Gov. Whitmer
Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, known for his comical takes on current events — see "Giant Slide," recorded over the summer after the Belle Isle slide sent people flying — is back with another pro-Gretchen Whitmer anthem, "Gretch Did," less than two weeks before November's midterm elections. In the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Body found on I-96 in Detroit struck by several vehicles, police say -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Body found on I-96 in Detroit after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing cars. A body was found on a freeway in Detroit...
Detroit News
Macomb County: Education is top issue in 58th House District race
Education is the top issue for both candidates in a hotly contested state House race in Macomb County, with the incumbent touting his years as a teacher to make the case for reelection and his opponent pointing to Michigan's low student test scores as a reason why voters should choose an outsider.
