BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team fell 3-1 to Ferris State in the GLIAC quarterfinals on Tuesday (Nov. 1) in Big Rapids at the Bulldog Soccer Field. “Tough way to end the season today with a third loss to Ferris State, but I thought that our student-athletes gave it their all and left it all out on the field.” head coach Bulut Ozturk said. “Super thankful for our seniors. They gave everything to the program for the last 4-6 years and we will truly miss them.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO