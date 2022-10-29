ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WLUC

Ferris State ends Michigan Tech Women’s Soccer season in GLIAC Quarterfinal

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team fell 3-1 to Ferris State in the GLIAC quarterfinals on Tuesday (Nov. 1) in Big Rapids at the Bulldog Soccer Field. “Tough way to end the season today with a third loss to Ferris State, but I thought that our student-athletes gave it their all and left it all out on the field.” head coach Bulut Ozturk said. “Super thankful for our seniors. They gave everything to the program for the last 4-6 years and we will truly miss them.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
detroitlions.com

Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.

Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'This is a Black city'

In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules

Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

WDIV to air Primetime Special helping commemorate its 75th Anniversary

Local 4 continues to celebrate its 75th year in Detroit television with a two-hour documentary narrated by radio legend Dick Purtan, former WDIV Sportscaster Eli Zaret, and current WDIV Anchor Devin Scillian. “Going 4 It,” a nostalgic retrospective revealing the inside story of the rise of WDIV, airs Friday, November 4 at 9 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott

The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This Detroit band combines jazz, R&B, and hip-hop

This Detroit band combines elements from jazz, R&B, and hip-hop to create a unique sound. Levotis “LG” Griffin III, singer for 313 LIVE Experience, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” for Music Monday. According to Griffin, the band members grew up together and developed...
DETROIT, MI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Gretch Did': Detroit rapper Gmac Cash praises Gov. Whitmer

Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, known for his comical takes on current events — see "Giant Slide," recorded over the summer after the Belle Isle slide sent people flying — is back with another pro-Gretchen Whitmer anthem, "Gretch Did," less than two weeks before November's midterm elections. In the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Macomb County: Education is top issue in 58th House District race

Education is the top issue for both candidates in a hotly contested state House race in Macomb County, with the incumbent touting his years as a teacher to make the case for reelection and his opponent pointing to Michigan's low student test scores as a reason why voters should choose an outsider.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

