Lamar Odom Says a Fan Gifted Him Back the NBA Championship Rings He Pawned in 2016
Lamar Odom has been reunited with the NBA championship rings that he pawned in 2016. The former forward, 42, who played on five different teams over 14 seasons, won two championships alongside Kobe Bryant while on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010. On his new podcast On the...
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress Revealed As 34-Year-Old Married Mormon Kathleen Nimmo Lynch
Ime Udoka's mistress' identity has been revealed as "devout Mormon married mother-of-three” 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch.
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Kanye West, Revises His Prior Take On The Rapper’s Career Survival
Volatile ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith unleashed on Kanye West today, asking whether Jewish people helped him or hurt him in his business deals. Smith spoke on his Know Mercy podcast today in the wake of West’s embattled week of interviews, in which the rapper’s comments cost him several business deals amid widespread condemnation.
The former COO of Yeezy, who is Jewish, said 'don't judge' Ye over antisemitic remarks
Udi Avshalom said Ye "knows he's talking nonsense" and that he would come to realize the error of his recent antisemitic comments.
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
Lakers News: Is A Pacers Trade Inevitable?
Reports are still circling about the Lakers going after Buddy Hield and Myles Turner
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Admits He's Playing Through His Back Injury
Here's hoping the Lakers' medical staff is confident about this decision.
Charles Barkley And Shaq Blast Kyrie Irving Over Antisemitic Comments
Charles Barkley and Shaq went off on Kyrie Irving.
Kanye West Shows Support For Kyrie Irving
Kanye West showed support for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving after antisemitic film controversy
Complex
Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress
Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
Seth Curry's Injury Status For Pacers-Nets Game
Seth Curry has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
NBC Sports
Kerr says Dubs look like they're playing pick-up basketball
Steve Kerr did not mince his words after the Warriors' 128-114 loss to the rebuilding Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena. Speaking with reporters postgame, Kerr noted that the team needs to be more in tune with both sides of the ball if they are going to turn things around in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Lakers News: LeBron James Reaches Unwanted Career Milestone With L.A.
Not his proudest moment on the hardwood.
NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations
The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.
FOX Sports
James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-1110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
FOX Sports
Irving doesn't speak Tuesday amid social media post fallout
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving did not speak to reporters again Tuesday while the Brooklyn Nets decide how best to respond to the fallout from the star guard posting a link to an antisemitic film on social media. Irving defiantly defended himself and his right to post whatever...
