ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Complex

Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress

Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
NBC Sports

Kerr says Dubs look like they're playing pick-up basketball

Steve Kerr did not mince his words after the Warriors' 128-114 loss to the rebuilding Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena. Speaking with reporters postgame, Kerr noted that the team needs to be more in tune with both sides of the ball if they are going to turn things around in the 2022-23 NBA season.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-1110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Irving doesn't speak Tuesday amid social media post fallout

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving did not speak to reporters again Tuesday while the Brooklyn Nets decide how best to respond to the fallout from the star guard posting a link to an antisemitic film on social media. Irving defiantly defended himself and his right to post whatever...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy