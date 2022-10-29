ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Grand Opera Brings Back the Most Epic Opera No One Has Ever Heard Of — Inside the Mystery and Wonder of The Wreckers

Houston Grand Opera bring the forgotten masterpiece The Wreckers to the stage. (Photo by Michael Bishop) When Houston Grand Opera’s Khori Dastoor and Patrick Summers revealed a bold new production of The Wreckers would open HGO’s 2022-2023 season, we wouldn’t blame the most learned opera aficionados if their first response was: The What? Dame Ethel Smyth’s 1906 The Wreckers is likely the most epic opera that opera lovers have never heard of. So much so that acclaimed director Louisa Muller herself had never listened to the score until Houston Grand Opera asked her to helm this new production.
The benefits of tea with Queen Cora Coleman and Robin Boykin

HOUSTON — After suffering from a mystery illness, Robin Boykin turned to a beverage touted for its health benefits for thousands of years… tea. She created UEndure, a tea company so that she could share those same health benefits with others. Boykin has teamed up with Queen Cora...
Telemundo Houston News Director Gerardo Vazquez Dies at 54

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gerardo “Jerry” Vazquez, vice president of news for Telemundo Houston (KTMD), has died after a battle with cancer. He was 54.
Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros

We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
Destination Houston: La Carafe

HOUSTON — The building at 813 Congress Ave. has been part of Houston's history since the mid-1800s. Originally built in Old Market Square downtown, the building was first home to the Kennedy Bakery in 1860. It later served as a drug store and pony express before becoming La Carafe in the latter half of the 19th Century.
River Oaks’ Ultimate Halloween Party Brings Sexy Witches, Ghosts, Goblins and More — Inside Brasserie 19’s Eiffel Tower of Terror

Costume winners Malcolm McCourt & Christa Elyce as Bat Man and Cat Woman at the Brasserie 19 Halloween bash (Photo by Andrew Hemingway) Restaurant owner Charles Clark loves a party and he earned serious props as maestro of fun Saturday night when he and Veuve Clicquot transformed Brasserie 19 in River Oaks Shopping Center into a rollicking Halloween fest. Dubbed “The Eiffel Tower of Terror,” the bash was indeed in some ways terrifying. Check out the photos of the Most Seductive Costume winner and the too-authentic Edward Scissorhands.
Wings Over Houston Airshow’s 38th consecutive year takes flight this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) Plane enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone who likes high-flying fun are in luck this weekend. The thirty-eighth consecutive Wings Over Houston Airshow will take place at Ellington Airport Saturday and Sunday. The show features dozens of aircraft from several eras of aviation with the famous Blue Angels headlining...
