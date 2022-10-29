Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
Blackpink fans flock to Houston for back-to-back shows at the Toyota Center
HOUSTON — Often referred to as the "biggest girl group in the world," Korean girl group, Blackpink, kicked off the American leg of their Born Pink World Tour in Dallas last week before making their way to Houston. The group's fans, known as "Blinks", flocked to Houston this weekend...
papercitymag.com
Houston Grand Opera Brings Back the Most Epic Opera No One Has Ever Heard Of — Inside the Mystery and Wonder of The Wreckers
Houston Grand Opera bring the forgotten masterpiece The Wreckers to the stage. (Photo by Michael Bishop) When Houston Grand Opera’s Khori Dastoor and Patrick Summers revealed a bold new production of The Wreckers would open HGO’s 2022-2023 season, we wouldn’t blame the most learned opera aficionados if their first response was: The What? Dame Ethel Smyth’s 1906 The Wreckers is likely the most epic opera that opera lovers have never heard of. So much so that acclaimed director Louisa Muller herself had never listened to the score until Houston Grand Opera asked her to helm this new production.
KHOU
The benefits of tea with Queen Cora Coleman and Robin Boykin
HOUSTON — After suffering from a mystery illness, Robin Boykin turned to a beverage touted for its health benefits for thousands of years… tea. She created UEndure, a tea company so that she could share those same health benefits with others. Boykin has teamed up with Queen Cora...
Click2Houston.com
🔒Obsessed with this Astros sari, an out-of-this world Baby Orbit and pups with serious Halloween style: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions
HOUSTON – In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Nuns from Houston and Philadelphia believe a higher power will reveal the World Series champions
'So may God reign down his love and praises on the Astros in this World Series," Sister Mary Catherine Do of The Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province said.
AdWeek
Telemundo Houston News Director Gerardo Vazquez Dies at 54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gerardo “Jerry” Vazquez, vice president of news for Telemundo Houston (KTMD), has died after a battle with cancer. He was 54.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 announces return of Sofia Ojeda, plus new daypart for anchor Lisa Hernandez
HOUSTON – We are excited to announce that former KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda will return to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti, and anchor Lisa Hernandez will be promoted to the Midday, Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. The move begins Monday, November 14, 2022.
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for Beto
Voters in Houston were surprised this weekend to see former Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell knocking on their door. The actor and comedian was in Houston to help campaign for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
Houston Happens – Astros, Dia de los Muertos, Fifth Ward block party, and so much more!
We have a jam packed show today full of guests doing amazing things in our community!
Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms
HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
iheart.com
Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros
We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
KHOU
Destination Houston: La Carafe
HOUSTON — The building at 813 Congress Ave. has been part of Houston's history since the mid-1800s. Originally built in Old Market Square downtown, the building was first home to the Kennedy Bakery in 1860. It later served as a drug store and pony express before becoming La Carafe in the latter half of the 19th Century.
papercitymag.com
River Oaks’ Ultimate Halloween Party Brings Sexy Witches, Ghosts, Goblins and More — Inside Brasserie 19’s Eiffel Tower of Terror
Costume winners Malcolm McCourt & Christa Elyce as Bat Man and Cat Woman at the Brasserie 19 Halloween bash (Photo by Andrew Hemingway) Restaurant owner Charles Clark loves a party and he earned serious props as maestro of fun Saturday night when he and Veuve Clicquot transformed Brasserie 19 in River Oaks Shopping Center into a rollicking Halloween fest. Dubbed “The Eiffel Tower of Terror,” the bash was indeed in some ways terrifying. Check out the photos of the Most Seductive Costume winner and the too-authentic Edward Scissorhands.
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn't happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires.
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
If you've been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you're loving the winning the team is doing as they're all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren't the only ones winning in H-Town.
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Texas Winter Lights returns to light up downtown Houston this November at Marriott Marquis Houston
HOUSTON – One of downtown Houston’s most popular holiday events is back again!. Texas Winter Lights will return to Altitude Rooftop and Pool located within Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker Street. Guests can enjoy the Texas-shaped lazy river and pool area heated to 80 degrees as well as...
Click2Houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans, authorities say
HOUSTON – Michelle Reynolds has been located alive and well in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds was the Alvin Independent School District teacher that was first reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022 by her husband. The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it...
Family of Houston father who went missing one year ago on Halloween still looking for answers
The family of John Davis, 47, says they hope someone will come forward with information. John was last seen in Houston on Halloween, 2021. His wife and daughter were out trick-or-treating when he left to drive up to the Dallas area. Eventually, the 18-wheeler he was driving was found, but he wasn't.
Powerball jumps to $1.2B as ticket worth $1M sold in north Houston
HOUSTON — If you're reading this, we hate to tell you that you did not win Monday night's $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that you have another shot Wednesday night, and this time the jackpot is a massive $1.2 billion, the fourth-largest in U.S. history. Meanwhile,...
cw39.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow’s 38th consecutive year takes flight this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) Plane enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone who likes high-flying fun are in luck this weekend. The thirty-eighth consecutive Wings Over Houston Airshow will take place at Ellington Airport Saturday and Sunday. The show features dozens of aircraft from several eras of aviation with the famous Blue Angels headlining...
Comments / 2