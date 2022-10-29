Read full article on original website
WLUC
Ferris State ends Michigan Tech Women’s Soccer season in GLIAC Quarterfinal
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team fell 3-1 to Ferris State in the GLIAC quarterfinals on Tuesday (Nov. 1) in Big Rapids at the Bulldog Soccer Field. “Tough way to end the season today with a third loss to Ferris State, but I thought that our student-athletes gave it their all and left it all out on the field.” head coach Bulut Ozturk said. “Super thankful for our seniors. They gave everything to the program for the last 4-6 years and we will truly miss them.
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Oct. 30, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the last Sunday of October speaking with Northern Michigan University Athletic Director, Rick Comley. This week on The Ryan Report, Don sits down with former NMU and Michigan State University hockey coach, Rick Comley to discuss his return to NMU and what his role as Athletic Director will entail for the Wildcat athletic department.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football district final matchups, schedules
--- Regional 1 District 1. Mona Shores (8-2; 65.667) at Forest Hills Central (10-0; 73.000), 7 p.m. Friday. Portage Northern (7-3; 56.056) at East Lansing (7-3; 57.944), 7 p.m. Friday. --- DIVISION 3. --- Regional 2 District 1. Coopersville (7-3; 53.111) at Muskegon (8-2; 67.667), 7 p.m. Friday. --- District...
WLUC
Marquette brewery celebrates fall season with family fun
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families gathered at a Marquette brewery to celebrate the fall season on Sunday. Drifa Brewing Company hosted a fall fun event. Tickets were available ahead of time or at the door on a first come, first serve basis. Participants carved pumpkins and decorated cookies. The general...
WLUC
LR Swadley inducted into Michigan Construction Hall of Fame
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A prominent Marquette developer has been recognized for a lifetime of achievements. L.R. Swadley has spent 40 years constructing and developing the Marquette area. He was the first president of the Home Builders Association of Michigan. He also served several stints on the National Association of Home Builders Board of Directors. Last Week, Swadley was inducted into the Michigan Construction Hall of Fame.
WLUC
Roundabout paving to begin Wednesday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41/M-28 in Marquette will be closed at the Front Street roundabout for nighttime paving work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 3. Beginning at 6 p.m. each evening, the roundabout and bypass lanes will be closed and traffic will be detoured. The detour is expected to be lifted by 6 a.m. the following morning. Construction is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.
WLUC
Original musical from NMU celebrates diversity in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The world of theatre is changing to include more diverse voices. Those voices are on display at Northern Michigan University’s Black Box Theatre during its production of “Finding Home”. Finding Home is a devised piece, which means it was created by those who...
Man killed in accident at Wyoming truck parts supplier
A man died at a truck parts supplier in Wyoming in what police called a workplace accident.
WLUC
Lakeview Elementary hosts Halloween parade
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee elementary schoolers showed off their costumes in a parade this Halloween. Lakeview Elementary students showed up to school in their costumes Monday. Parents and spectators watched as kids paraded dressed as superheroes, police officers, animals, and TV characters. Lakeview’s principal, Heather Holman, says...
WLUC
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in jail after Marquette police arrested him for outstanding warrants and uncovered a stolen motorcycle in his possession. The Marquette Police Department says its officers were dispatched Wednesday to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue after reports of a suspicious subject in the area.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
WLUC
Marquette’s Kid Cove playground removes old pickets
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickets from the Kids Cove playground enclosure at Mattson Lower Harbor have been removed and are available for pickup. The pickets for the original enclosure, constructed in 1996, can be picked up at the Lakeview Arena Citizens Forum, Monday Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WLUC
Chocolay Lions Club hosts Halloween party
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Trick-or-treating and Halloween gatherings were on full display across Marquette County on Monday. At Cherry Creek Elementary School in Chocolay Township, the Chocolay Lions Club held a party. It was the club’s 37th annual Halloween party and the first in-person since 2019. Kids and...
WLUC
Bells for Hospice kicks off National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette community kicked off National Hospice and Palliative Care Month with Bells for Hospice Tuesday night. This event is held to honor people who have died in hospice care. Local church groups joined U.P. Home Health & Hospice and Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today reveals its Stucko’s Pub and Grill ceiling tile
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon is back as co-host with Elizabeth Peterson on UMT after her one-day staycation. The two tell you about a large scholarship opportunity available to future teachers, share an inspiring message from a local youth actor, and update you on all things Taylor Swift.
WLUC
Tacomo Dog Training holds puppy trick-or-treat event
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs in Marquette Township sported their Halloween costumes a day early for a puppy trick-or-treating event. Tacomo Dog Training in Marquette held its first-ever doggy trick-or-treat. Dogs were able to come in with a costume and even take a picture at a Harry Potter-themed photobooth.
Police: 18-year-old shot, killed on Wyoming road
An 18-year-old was shot and killed while riding a bicycle along Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon, police say.
WLUC
Dickinson County elementary schools celebrate Halloween
IRON MOUNTAIN & KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - When you go trick-or-treating, you typically try and find the house giving away the full-size candy bars. 4th graders at Woodland Elementary, however, spent the afternoon trick-or-treating at a nearby senior living home. “To have them see the kids and enjoy them. One...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
If you're a fan of chicken wings or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new restaurant location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Grandville police investigate shooting in the Rivertown Mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot at Rivertown Mall Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., and police say two cars had exchanged gunfire at the lower north parking lot. The cars had fled by the...
