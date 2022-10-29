Read full article on original website
WLUC
NMU advances to GLIAC Women’s Soccer Semifinal
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Matching up with one of the hotter teams in the GLIAC in Parkside in the quarterfinals, the Wildcats were able to take care of business at home on Tuesday in a 2-0 win. Northern Michigan got on the board in the 24th minute as Maria Storm stuck with a loose ball and punched it through for her 5th goal of the year.
WLUC
NMU Men’s Soccer sees season end in GLIAC Quarterfinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team saw their season come to a close on Sunday in the GLIAC Quarterfinals as the Purdue Northwest scored twice in the second half for a 2-0 win. After a scoreless first half without many chances, the Pride broke through in the 60th minute and added to that lead nine minutes later as they held on for a 2-0 win and will advance in the GLIAC Tournament.
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Oct. 30, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the last Sunday of October speaking with Northern Michigan University Athletic Director, Rick Comley. This week on The Ryan Report, Don sits down with former NMU and Michigan State University hockey coach, Rick Comley to discuss his return to NMU and what his role as Athletic Director will entail for the Wildcat athletic department.
WLUC
LR Swadley inducted into Michigan Construction Hall of Fame
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A prominent Marquette developer has been recognized for a lifetime of achievements. L.R. Swadley has spent 40 years constructing and developing the Marquette area. He was the first president of the Home Builders Association of Michigan. He also served several stints on the National Association of Home Builders Board of Directors. Last Week, Swadley was inducted into the Michigan Construction Hall of Fame.
WLUC
Original musical from NMU celebrates diversity in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The world of theatre is changing to include more diverse voices. Those voices are on display at Northern Michigan University’s Black Box Theatre during its production of “Finding Home”. Finding Home is a devised piece, which means it was created by those who...
WLUC
Marquette brewery celebrates fall season with family fun
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families gathered at a Marquette brewery to celebrate the fall season on Sunday. Drifa Brewing Company hosted a fall fun event. Tickets were available ahead of time or at the door on a first come, first serve basis. Participants carved pumpkins and decorated cookies. The general...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today reveals its Stucko’s Pub and Grill ceiling tile
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon is back as co-host with Elizabeth Peterson on UMT after her one-day staycation. The two tell you about a large scholarship opportunity available to future teachers, share an inspiring message from a local youth actor, and update you on all things Taylor Swift.
WLUC
Marquette’s Kid Cove playground removes old pickets
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickets from the Kids Cove playground enclosure at Mattson Lower Harbor have been removed and are available for pickup. The pickets for the original enclosure, constructed in 1996, can be picked up at the Lakeview Arena Citizens Forum, Monday Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WLUC
Roundabout paving to begin Wednesday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41/M-28 in Marquette will be closed at the Front Street roundabout for nighttime paving work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 3. Beginning at 6 p.m. each evening, the roundabout and bypass lanes will be closed and traffic will be detoured. The detour is expected to be lifted by 6 a.m. the following morning. Construction is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.
WLUC
Ishpeming Public Schools installs new floor in old gym
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school is in the process of renovating its gym. Ishpeming Public Schools’ original (or “old”) gym has had the same floor since it was built in the early 1900s. This summer, the school installed a new floor with the help of Robbins Flooring, an Ishpeming company.
WLUC
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts new Pumpkin Walk
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Downtown Iron Mountain hosted a new Pumpkin Walk on Saturday. There were costume contests, trick or treating, and a window decorating contest. The Dickinson County Library also hosted Ghouly Glowing Golfing and a Spooky Story Stroll through downtown.
wnmufm.org
Marquette man found in possession of stolen motorcycle
MARQUETTE, MI— A Marquette man is jailed after officers discovered he had a stolen motorcycle. Wednesday around 8:40 p.m., Marquette Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, they encountered 32-year-old Gerry Fisk III. When officers learned he had outstanding warrants, Fisk ran, but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
WLUC
Marquette City Planning Commission approves expansion for Fairfield Inn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Marquette is set to expand. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Marquette City Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a special land use permit for the hotel at 808 and 900 S. Lakeshore Blvd. Commissioners said they found the...
WLUC
Marquette County economic development corporation business loan fund has over $300k
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) wants to bring attention to its revolving loan fund. The loan is being managed through the Marquette County Economic Development Corporation. The LSCP currently has more than $300,000 to loan out. Organizers said the main goal of the fund is...
WLUC
UP election officials detail voting security measures
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - County clerk offices across the U.P. are wrapping up preparations for the midterm election. Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma says there are multiple steps in making sure voting is secure. She says the election machine vendors have a lot of requirements to fill out to be eligible for use.
WLUC
3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Three people are dead and three are injured following a crash in Dickinson County Sunday. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash at 3:07 p.m. on Foster City Road near Burgeois Farm Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Ford...
WLUC
Marquette County Board approves land use agreement with Let’s Grow KI
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit group is looking to beautify the K.I. Sawyer area and teach residents about gardening. The Marquette County Board met Tuesday afternoon and approved a land use agreement with Let’s Grow KI. The land is located off Scorpion and Trailer Park Street. Next spring...
WLUC
Fresh Coast Beauty shows you how to create cuts, scars, gashes with special effects makeup
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Happy Halloween!. If you don’t know your municipality’s trick-or-treat hours, take a look here. Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon are fully made up and in costume, thanks to the work of Fresh Coast Beauty during the TV6 Morning News. Jessica...
WLUC
UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic moves to new space
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic has a new space at the hospital. The clinic opened just last week. Regional Director of Physician Practices Michelle Palomaki explains how it serves clients better. “We can provide a lot of services in our express care...
