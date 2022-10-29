MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team saw their season come to a close on Sunday in the GLIAC Quarterfinals as the Purdue Northwest scored twice in the second half for a 2-0 win. After a scoreless first half without many chances, the Pride broke through in the 60th minute and added to that lead nine minutes later as they held on for a 2-0 win and will advance in the GLIAC Tournament.

