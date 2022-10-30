ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Comments / 13

postalRay
3d ago

It’s the exact reason we need to inform politicians and police that they have become the enemy now. When police protect these politicians and enforce what they want instead of protecting the people as they are supposed to then they are for them selves and not doing there jobs.

Reply
3
Pokipseeman
3d ago

If you're a legal gun owner you have fewer legal protections from gun confiscation than criminals who use illegal guns illegally...

Reply
3
stopthebullshit
3d ago

It’s a law where the criminals can have more guns to go about their everyday lives selling drugs , shooting people for no reason or just to keep their reviles away

Reply
2
Related
Queens Post

The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hochul Calls Crime Numbers a Conspiracy as Rates Rose 26% in NYC

With just weeks before the election, Hochul is doubling down her stance against violent crime in New York but do the numbers match her statement?. We're just weeks away from New York's Gubernatorial race between Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressmen Lee Zeldin. One of the biggest political issues for many Americans right now but especially New Yorkers is crime. Some experts believe it is an issue that many Democrats should not have neglected during their campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnypapers.com

Hochul issues New York state challenge to FCC broadband data

New York's ConnectALL program submits more than 31,000 missing unserved or underserved address locations to inform federal broadband data and mapping. √ Follows launch of state’s first-of-its-kind, address-level broadband mapping project. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New York's ConnectALL office has submitted over 31,000 addresses from across the...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Animal Abuser on the Run in New York, Have You Seen Him?

An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far. A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.
LOCKPORT, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
101.5 WPDH

What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State

This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Daily News

Lee Zeldin’s plan to tackle crime in New York not driven by data and lacks substance: Democrats

ALBANY — Lee Zeldin’s plan to tackle crime if elected governor of New York, which includes suspending state laws and rolling back criminal justice system reforms is being slammed by Democrats as nothing more than “political pandering” based on fearmongering. Democrats in the state Legislature are incensed over the Republican congressman’s potential power grab and his plan to “force” lawmakers ...
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy