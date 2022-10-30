TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Temerson Square that left a woman injured Wednesday morning. On Thursday, Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa VCU, said warrants were obtained and a suspect under the age of 18 was arrested and charged late Wednesday night with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one count of certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO