iker perz
6d ago
more severe laws we need for those who break the law , I think if they get death penalty and make them work for the state cleaning roads and public restoration the rest of their life . after they commit such of crimes , they loose their human rights acting like animals.
5
Rocky Rhode
6d ago
Geez, West Valley Avenue is getting pretty dangerous of late. There was that recent shooting and death at the Wells Fargo ATM. There are no safe places anymore, unfortunately. And the "pro-criminal" Democrats don't help the situation.
4
wbrc.com
Police: Man shot dead in Kingston neighborhood Friday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Kingston neighborhood. Officer Truman Fitzgerald says officers were called to the 800 block of 45th Place North around 6 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering...
wvtm13.com
One person dead, another seriously hurt in fatal car crash in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Police Department says a fatal crash involving two cars will have University Boulevard closed in both directions for a while Saturday morning. The crash happened at 4:32 a.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard East., according to TPD. That's in front of the Old English Inn.
wbrc.com
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
Burnt body with gunshot wound found following mobile home fire in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A burnt body with a gunshot wound was found following a fire at a mobile home in Bessemer Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. The fire was reported at 3:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Weaver Drive SW in Bessemer. Deputies were called to the scene after a […]
wbrc.com
One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured. The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Second person arrested after body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second person has been arrested in the murder of 32-year-old Zachary Coates, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The JCSO says just after 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, deputies went to two different locations in attempts to serve a second arrest warrant and were able to serve warrants on 62-year-old William Vaughan McKnight.
wbrc.com
JCSO: Body found inside burning home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 3:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Nov. 4, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. According to firefighters, while extinguishing a fire at that location, a body was found inside the home. Detectives are...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
CBS42.com
Teen arrested, charged in shooting that started as bar fight in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Temerson Square that left a woman injured Wednesday morning. On Thursday, Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa VCU, said warrants were obtained and a suspect under the age of 18 was arrested and charged late Wednesday night with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one count of certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol.
Suspect in killing of woman at Fairfield motel charged in fatal hit-and-run with carjacked vehicle
The suspect accused in a bizarre string of events in Fairfield that left a woman shot dead is now also charged with murder in the hit-and-run death of a 60-year-old bicyclist. In all, 38-year-old Cortney Dion Price is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault/attempted murder, robbery, second-degree assault, and third-degree escape.
wbrc.com
Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in a Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation. According to the BPD, Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a double homicide that occurred on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Stella Truitt, 54, and Anthony Shuford, 53, […]
wvtm13.com
Teen shot in head by stray bullet survives
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A stroll through Railroad Park on a sunny day is something many people enjoy in Birmingham. For a mother and son, it's something not taken for granted. Patrice Leonard and Christian Savage know firsthand the miracle in their lives. Savage was shot in the head when...
wvtm13.com
Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
Police: Tuscaloosa woman who claimed someone had shot her had actually shot herself
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police have determined that a woman who claimed to have been shot by someone had actually shot herself. At approximately 10 a.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of 48th Street East regarding a shooting. A woman was subsequently found […]
wvtm13.com
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion
GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Propane tank wrapped in clothing ignited near Temple Beth-El, according to BPD
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department was notified at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspicious package left near the Temple Beth-El Synagogue. The security director for Temple Beth-El responded to the location and observed what appeared to be a backpack near the synagogue.
wbrc.com
Iola Roberts Elementary School briefly on lockdown after man attempted to enter gym
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Iola Roberts Elementary School was briefly put on lockdown Thursday morning after an unknown person tried to enter the school’s gym. The gym doors were locked, and SROs and the Pell City Police Department made contact with the unknown person. The lockdown has been...
wbrc.com
Birmingham officials report speed strips are helping curb exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been to downtown Birmingham recently, you’ve likely driven over one of the new portable speed bumps. They’re being used to slow down reckless drivers. Back in August 2022, Birmingham’s Department of Transportation placed portable speed strips at City Walk and other...
