ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Comments / 5

iker perz
6d ago

more severe laws we need for those who break the law , I think if they get death penalty and make them work for the state cleaning roads and public restoration the rest of their life . after they commit such of crimes , they loose their human rights acting like animals.

Reply
5
Rocky Rhode
6d ago

Geez, West Valley Avenue is getting pretty dangerous of late. There was that recent shooting and death at the Wells Fargo ATM. There are no safe places anymore, unfortunately. And the "pro-criminal" Democrats don't help the situation.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Police: Man shot dead in Kingston neighborhood Friday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Kingston neighborhood. Officer Truman Fitzgerald says officers were called to the 800 block of 45th Place North around 6 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dead, another seriously hurt in fatal car crash in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Police Department says a fatal crash involving two cars will have University Boulevard closed in both directions for a while Saturday morning. The crash happened at 4:32 a.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard East., according to TPD. That's in front of the Old English Inn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
wbrc.com

One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured. The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Second person arrested after body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second person has been arrested in the murder of 32-year-old Zachary Coates, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The JCSO says just after 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, deputies went to two different locations in attempts to serve a second arrest warrant and were able to serve warrants on 62-year-old William Vaughan McKnight.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

JCSO: Body found inside burning home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 3:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Nov. 4, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. According to firefighters, while extinguishing a fire at that location, a body was found inside the home. Detectives are...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS42.com

Teen arrested, charged in shooting that started as bar fight in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Temerson Square that left a woman injured Wednesday morning. On Thursday, Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa VCU, said warrants were obtained and a suspect under the age of 18 was arrested and charged late Wednesday night with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one count of certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
FAIRFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in a Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation. According to the BPD, Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a double homicide that occurred on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Stella Truitt, 54, and Anthony Shuford, 53, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Teen shot in head by stray bullet survives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A stroll through Railroad Park on a sunny day is something many people enjoy in Birmingham. For a mother and son, it's something not taken for granted. Patrice Leonard and Christian Savage know firsthand the miracle in their lives. Savage was shot in the head when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion

GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
GADSDEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy