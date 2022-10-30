ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Christopher Smith Talks Georgia's Tough Win Against Florida

By Jonathan Williams
 3 days ago

Georgia safety Christopher Smtih talks about Georgia being able to find a way to beat Florida after the game.

Georgia was able to grab the win today against the Florida Gators by a score of 42-20 after a shakey third quarter.

The Bulldogs were able to bounce back after a couple of turnovers on offense and allowing Florida to score 17 unanswered points. Georgia put the game away late in the second half and now sits with an 8-0 record prior to playing No. 3 Tennessee.

We caught up with Christopher Smith after the game and he talked about Georgia bouncing back in the second half, how the defense responds to turnovers and getting a tough win against the Florida Gators.

Christopher Smith talks Florida Win (; 1:25)

Recap: Georgia Survives third quarter

The Georgia Bulldogs have escaped a strong second half from the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, beating the Gators in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party 42 to 20.

Apart from a shaky third quarter, the Bulldogs controlled this football game against the Gators, having five hundred yards of total offense in three-quarters of play. It was a turnover-riddled spell of play midway through the third quarter that allowed the Gators to get back into the contest, drawing it back to a 28 to 20 score after 17 unanswered from the Gators until the Bulldogs regained control of the football game.

Georgia's defense allowed a 78-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Richardson amidst the stretch of turnovers as well, compounding the issues on Saturday evening.

It was Georgia's defense that continued to rack up stops and hand the ball back to the Georgia offense that ran the football extremely effectively in the second half, continuing their seemingly weekly tradition of going on a death march in the midst of the four quarter.

The Bulldogs are a banged-up football team, losing three starters in Saturday's contest. Amarius Mims went down with a knee injury. Nolan Smith exited the game with a shoulder injury, and Darris Smith left the game with an undisclosed injury as well.

Next week, Georgia will play host to the No. 3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in what is expected to be one of the more highly-anticipated matchups of the season.

