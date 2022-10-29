Read full article on original website
Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event
With early voting well underway, Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada held a decidedly different get-out-the-vote event: a drag show. The post Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
All candidates for Reno Municipal Court Department 3 in Nevada complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Reno Municipal Court Department 3 in Nevada — Justin Champagne and Pete Sferrazza — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
Bernie Sanders rallies in Reno and Las Vegas during early voting
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the “Get Out The Vote” event at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. During his stop in Reno, Sanders was flanked by reproductive rights activists and regional labor unions. He called for raising the minimum wage, taxing the 1%, and softening the blow of inflation on working families.
Mammovan Parked in Gardnerville This Week
This Wednesday and Thursday, the Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be parked in Gardnerville at the Douglas County Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Lane. You can call 1-800-581-6266 and choose option one to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will...
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
Carson City urologist moves to Carson Valley Medical Center
It was the small-hospital feel and desire to continue serving patients that drew Dr. James Cunningham to Carson Valley Medical Center after 27 years of practicing urology in Carson City. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, Cunningham has been fortunate to leverage his interest in science, biology,...
Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake
According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
Shed Destroyed After Fire In Fernley
The Nevada State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. The fire started around 8 p.m. behind the Carpet King along 95A near Fernley.
Trick or treating today in Carson City
On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
RPD says human remains found near Lower Evans Canyon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says human remains were found in the area of Lower Evans Canyon Monday night. They say around 5:00 p.m., someone called in and said they had found human remains in the dirt area east of there. Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit are investigating.
Nominations due Nov. 18 for Aldax Award
Carson Valley farmer Andy Aldax served on the Carson Water Subconservancy District board from 1959 to 2013 and was the first person to be recognized in 2007 for exemplary service in conservation and protection of the Carson River watershed. Aldax was a life-long resident, farmer, and dairyman in Carson Valley...
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
Human remains found in hills above north Reno neighborhood
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have found a set of human remains in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood. The unidentified remains were found late Halloween night in an area of Lower Evans Canyon by a hiker. Detectives with the robbery/homicide unit took over...
Two hurt in Lyon County plane crash
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured when a plane crashed in Lyon County Monday. It happened near the Silver Springs airport along U.S. 50. Investigators say the plane was damaged, but the the people on board suffered only minor injuries. No further details about the crash, including...
The Nov. 1, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Tioga Pass closed 6 p.m. Monday and Sonora and Monitor passes will close before noon in preparation for a winter storm forecast to arrive today. A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today as the storm rolls into Western Nevada. Gusts of up to 45 mph are expected this afternoon. The Weather Service indicates a 90 percent chance of rain mainly after 2 p.m. today.
How long does it take to drive around Lake Tahoe?
With its sparkling blue water and amazing views towards the mountains, beautiful Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for visitors all year round. You can swim, cycle, kayak, and even ski in winter, or simply enjoy the stunning views. But did you know you can combine all of these things by taking a road trip right around the lake?
14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
KOLO experiencing signal issues
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As many of our viewers may know, KOLO 8 News Now has been experiencing issues with its signal. Back in June of this year, we had a major equipment failure on our primary transmission to our transmitter. Since the Primary failure, KOLO has been using a...
Road conditions deteriorating, chains required on I-80 west of Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Road conditions are deteriorating fast in the Truckee-Tahoe region. The wintry storm has reached the region and is dumping snow leading to several crashes on area highways. Since just after 1:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol has responded to a handful of separate incidents on Interstate...
