wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
ComicBook
Triple H Appears on WWE Raw to Break Up the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Fight
Triple H made a rare TV appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, playing a pivotal role in stopping Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley from destroying each other days before their scheduled match at Crown Jewel. The two were booked for a sit-down interview on this week's Raw, which Lesnar immediately ignored as he made his way down to the ring. He called for Lashley to do the same and "The All Mighty" obliged, kicking off another brawl between the two.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Names Former WWE Champion That’s Most Painful To Wrestle
Kevin Owens has had plenty of opponents in his wrestling career, and he says one former WWE Champion is the most painful of them all!. Throughout his decades in the professional wresting business, Kevin Owens has faced opponents of all shapes and sizes. However, in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens named Bobby Lashley as the most painful opponent of all, saying that there’s nothing about The Almighty that doesn’t hurt.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
Sports World Is Praying Today For WWE Star Carmella
The sports world is sending its love to WWE star Carmella after sharing a heartbreaking story to her social media accounts to close out Infant Loss Awareness Month. On Monday, the 35-year-old revealed that she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy just weeks after miscarrying and spent 12 hours in the emergency room before receiving the devastating confirmation of an abnormal pregnancy. Concluding in her post:
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
tjrwrestling.net
CM Punk May Never Wrestle Again
According to a new report, sources close to former AEW World Champion CM Punk say that the star might never wrestle again. The future of CM Punk is the subject of some conjecture once again almost eight years after he walked out of WWE. This time the status of Punk is up in the air due to his suspension from AEW as a result of his part in the fight that took place after he lambasted many of his colleagues at the post-All Out media scrum.
wrestletalk.com
Santos Escobar’s Legendary Father Makes WWE Appearance
El Fantasma, The legendary father of Santos Escobar, made an appearance during the October 30 WWE live event in Mexico City. El Fantasma accompanied Escobar to the ring for his match against Dolph Ziggler. WWE has shared a video of El Fantasma embracing his son with the caption ‘Familia’
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Von Erich Is Blown Away By Actor's Pro Wrestling Physique
Hollywood has no shortage of actors playing real-life professional wrestlers, but while fans wait for Chris Hemsworth's depiction of Hulk Hogan, there's another on-screen wrestling story that's likely to arrive sometime in 2023. "The Iron Claw" is currently filming, and will follow the story of the legendary Von Erich family, with Zac Efron playing the part of Kevin Von Erich. In a recent conversation with TMZ, it turns out the former World Class Championship Wrestling champion has nothing but praise for how Efron is approaching the role.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestlinginc.com
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw
Alexa Bliss & Asuka are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The veteran Superstars, who returned to "WWE Raw" this week from a month-long hiatus, defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event of the show to begin their first reign as champions. Towards the...
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Glasgow, Scotland 10/30/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. * Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville. * The New Day teased a mystery partner for the main event.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 31, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 31, 2022!. Belair hits the KOD for the win. Damage CTRL attacked Belair after the match, but both Alexa Bliss and Asuka come out for the save. Backstage Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are interviewed. Belair hypes up...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
wrestlingworld.co
Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
