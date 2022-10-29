“You need something drastic to happen to reinvigorate yourself”; Former WWE Superstar highlights Drew McIntyre’s recent struggles in WWE

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet. *...
tjrwrestling.net
Logan Paul Says WWE Fans “Will Be Forced To Respect Me” After Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made a bold statement leading up to Crown Jewel by saying that WWE fans will be forced to respect him after they see his performance. The countdown is on for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, November 5th when Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Von Erich Is Blown Away By Actor's Pro Wrestling Physique
Hollywood has no shortage of actors playing real-life professional wrestlers, but while fans wait for Chris Hemsworth's depiction of Hulk Hogan, there's another on-screen wrestling story that's likely to arrive sometime in 2023. "The Iron Claw" is currently filming, and will follow the story of the legendary Von Erich family, with Zac Efron playing the part of Kevin Von Erich. In a recent conversation with TMZ, it turns out the former World Class Championship Wrestling champion has nothing but praise for how Efron is approaching the role.
ringsidenews.com
Bret Hart Is Not A Fan Of Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Title Run
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his return back a couple of years ago. The leader of The Bloodline continues to dominate on Friday Night Smackdown and even on Monday Night RAW, whenever he makes an appearance there. Even Bret Hart has issues with Reigns’ title run.
ComicBook
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Braun Strowman Says Upcoming Match Will Be 'Monumental'
Braun Strowman will be competing in his first premium live event match since returning to WWE next weekend in Saudi Arabia when he goes one on one against Omos at WWE's Crown Jewel. The match is being billed as a clash of the giants between two of the biggest members of the roster, with the two men having worked to one-up each other in recent times, and Strowman has taken to Instagram to claim it is, "A fight fit for literal kings."
wrestleview.com
WWE Halloween Raw Episode Preview: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and more!
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tonight’s episode which is being billed as a Halloween episode, as of this writing, will feature the following:
tjrwrestling.net
Wade Barrett Recalls “Stupid” WWE Backstage Rule
Wade Barrett has reflected on his early run on the WWE main roster and one “stupid” rule imposed on him and his Nexus group. Nexus was the group made up of the rookies on the first season of NXT – when it was still a reality-based show. The group burst onto Raw, taking WWE Superstars apart as well as the ringside area, referees, and ring announcers as they took over the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Owens Names The Most Painful WWE Opponent He’s Wrestled
Nearing one decade signed to WWE, Kevin Owens has wrestled just about everyone there is, from Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho to Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. According to Owens himself, though, there has been no tougher challenge for him than facing Bobby Lashley. First colliding on the April 16,...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Labels WWE SmackDown Star A 'Clown'
Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has taken to Twitter in order to take a shot at a fellow member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster after they questioned the popular Scottish drink Irn-Bru. Mace, of The Maximum Male Models, shared a picture of the drink that he was having with the caption, "wtf is this," clearly not being impressed by the taste of it.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Confronts Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley On WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he returned on the season premiere of WWE Raw. He hadn’t been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and on October 10th, he made his way back to the red brand to attack then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley. After delivering multiple F5’s, Lesnar locked in the Kimura. Because of the damage to his arm, Lashley was unable to apply the Hurt Lock during his United States Championship match with Seth Rollins, and he was defeated following multiple Stomps.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
