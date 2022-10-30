Read full article on original website
KTBS
Aggressive Arizona Wildcats blow out Division II Western Oregon in 91-61 exhibition win
Azuolas Tubelis needed only 33 seconds to jumpstart the fun, grabbing a steal that led to Wildcats’ first basket of their 91-61 exhibition win over Division II Western Oregon on Tuesday at McKale Center. Then he scored 19 points of his own, dunking three times and recording two steals...
azdesertswarm.com
Texas transfer Courtney Ramey suspended for first 3 games with Arizona
A key addition to Arizona’s lineup won’t be available for the first three games of the regular season. An athletic department spokesman has confirmed that guard Courtney Ramey, a graduate transfer from Texas, has been suspended by the NCAA for the first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein initially reported the news on Monday afternoon:
Daily Trojan
Anthony on L.A.: USC’s win in Tucson is grittiest of the season
It read like movie credits an hour before USC’s road game against Arizona. First, it was sophomore linebacker Eric Gentry shown as not dressed during warmups. Then, it was redshirt senior offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees not warming up. Moments later, senior linebacker Ralen Goforth and sophomore rush Korey Foreman were ruled out. And, as expected, Biletnikoff Award-winning junior wide receiver Jordan Addison wasn’t suited up to play.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Utah week
Arizona has begun preparations for Saturday’s trip to Utah, the start of a 2-game road trip that will see it face another two ranked opponents after having faced two in October. Before fully diving into the Utes, though, UA coach Jedd Fisch looked back on Saturday’s 45-37 Homecoming loss...
azdesertswarm.com
California athlete Nicholas Fernandez includes Arizona in top 5
The early signing period for college football is a little over a month away, and as of now Arizona has 18 players committed for the 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats have room for a few more prospects, one of whom could be a two-way standout from the Los Angeles area.
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info, odds announced for Arizona’s trip to Utah
For the third straight week, Arizona will avoid the late-night window as it seeks to pull off a major upset. The Wildcats’ Nov. 5 trip to face No. 12 Utah will air on Pac-12 Networks at 4:30 p.m. PT. All six of Arizona’s league games so far have been picked up by the conference’s channel.
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
KOLD-TV
Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
University of Arizona alumni rally to save canceled Homecoming parade
Participants of the Homecoming parade in a Halloween decorated car on Oct. 28. The University of Arizona Homecoming parade began in 1929 and has been an annual feature of Homecoming up until 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. It has not been held since. On Oct. 20, UA...
azbigmedia.com
How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water
Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought and dwindling water...
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
kjzz.org
Voters to decide on rural groundwater in southeastern Arizona
As Arizona and other states throughout the Southwest have tried to manage water supplies throughout a historic drought, the Colorado River has gotten the bulk of the attention. But rural Arizonans are concerned about groundwater. In many rural areas, groundwater is the only source of water available. But it’s unregulated,...
A new addition to San Xavier Mission
As restoration efforts continues at San Xavier Mission near Tucson, a pair of area artists are now building gates to be installed in front of the historic church.
KGUN 9 personality Larry Schnebly passes away at 94
Schnebly was a pioneer in local television in front of the camera and behind the scenes, as he was also a prominent figure throughout the state of Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Second Sunnyside board member resigns in two months
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second member of the Sunnyside Unified School District’s board has resigned, the district announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Matthew Taylor, the Sunnyside Governing Board’s clerk, has stepped down. Taylor’s departure comes nearly two months after former board member Lizette Nunez’s resignation....
Prop 130 would give more veterans property tax exemptions
Arizona law only gives property tax exemptions to disabled veterans who lived in Arizona before they entered the service but this proposition would expand to all disabled veterans living in Arizona.
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
Couple spots mountain lion right outside their home
A couple has spotted a mountain lion right outside their home. Not only that, but they caught the sighting on camera.
KOLD-TV
Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
