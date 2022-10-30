ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
azdesertswarm.com

Texas transfer Courtney Ramey suspended for first 3 games with Arizona

A key addition to Arizona’s lineup won’t be available for the first three games of the regular season. An athletic department spokesman has confirmed that guard Courtney Ramey, a graduate transfer from Texas, has been suspended by the NCAA for the first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein initially reported the news on Monday afternoon:
TUCSON, AZ
Daily Trojan

Anthony on L.A.: USC’s win in Tucson is grittiest of the season

It read like movie credits an hour before USC’s road game against Arizona. First, it was sophomore linebacker Eric Gentry shown as not dressed during warmups. Then, it was redshirt senior offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees not warming up. Moments later, senior linebacker Ralen Goforth and sophomore rush Korey Foreman were ruled out. And, as expected, Biletnikoff Award-winning junior wide receiver Jordan Addison wasn’t suited up to play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Utah week

Arizona has begun preparations for Saturday’s trip to Utah, the start of a 2-game road trip that will see it face another two ranked opponents after having faced two in October. Before fully diving into the Utes, though, UA coach Jedd Fisch looked back on Saturday’s 45-37 Homecoming loss...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

California athlete Nicholas Fernandez includes Arizona in top 5

The early signing period for college football is a little over a month away, and as of now Arizona has 18 players committed for the 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats have room for a few more prospects, one of whom could be a two-way standout from the Los Angeles area.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

University of Arizona alumni rally to save canceled Homecoming parade

Participants of the Homecoming parade in a Halloween decorated car on Oct. 28. The University of Arizona Homecoming parade began in 1929 and has been an annual feature of Homecoming up until 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. It has not been held since. On Oct. 20, UA...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water

Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought and dwindling water...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try

Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Voters to decide on rural groundwater in southeastern Arizona

As Arizona and other states throughout the Southwest have tried to manage water supplies throughout a historic drought, the Colorado River has gotten the bulk of the attention. But rural Arizonans are concerned about groundwater. In many rural areas, groundwater is the only source of water available. But it’s unregulated,...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Second Sunnyside board member resigns in two months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second member of the Sunnyside Unified School District’s board has resigned, the district announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Matthew Taylor, the Sunnyside Governing Board’s clerk, has stepped down. Taylor’s departure comes nearly two months after former board member Lizette Nunez’s resignation....
TUCSON, AZ
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects

PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
ARIZONA STATE

