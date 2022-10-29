Read full article on original website
4 more COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported four more COVID deaths Wednesday, putting the total at 7,534. There were 311 new cases and 970 active cases, with 608,652 cases in all.
Alan D. Moats, 26-year judge for 19th Circuit (Barbour & Taylor counties, West Virginia) to retire
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Alan D. Moats, 19th Circuit judge for 26 years and chairman of the state's Mass Litigation Panel, will retire as of Dec. 31, WV News has learned. Moats, lead presiding judge in the complex statewide opioid litigation case, will request senior status from the West Virginia state Supreme Court. It will be up to the justices whether he can continue leading the Mass Litigation Panel on the opioid case.
West Virginia Gov. Justice says state will provide $2 million to Mercer gas line project
Gov. Jim Justice announced nearly $2 million on Tuesday in Mercer County to help bring natural gas to the Cumberland Industrial Park. The natural gas line will run under and along John Nash Boulevard. Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says it’s another feature meant to attract businesses off of Interstate...
West Virginia officials concerned R.S.V cases could further strain hospitals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Respiratory syncytial virus, or R.S.V., has the potential to cause more complications for West Virginia's health care systems, said officials on Wednesday. R.S.V., along with the latest COVID-19 variants and the onset of flu season, could put further strain on hospitals and health care...
Ohio: What to expect on election night
OHIO (AP) — Ohio Republicans will seek to retain their hold on every branch of state government this Election Day as Democrats look to a competitive U.S. Senate race as a possible pickup. The top race has Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan facing Republican JD Vance for the chance...
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put...
Southern West Virginia to benefit from federal flood protection funds
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday said it will commit $2,817,600 to help reduce flood risks for communities throughout the Elkhorn Creek and Tug Fork River Watershed. Elkhorn Creek is a 23.7-mile-long (38.1 km) tributary of the Tug Fork, belonging to the Ohio River and Mississippi River watersheds. It...
West Virginia authors available to talk to readers young and old at library event Nov. 14
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a dozen authors from Harrison County and North Central West Virginia will showcase their published books Nov. 14 at Bridgeport Public Library’s author meet and greet. From 4-6 p.m., the 15 authors will spread throughout the library — located at 1200...
Jury: Officer must pay man's family $4.4M in fatal shooting
EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car in 2017 must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away. The shooting had inflamed racial tensions in Euclid, a Cleveland suburb, and a grand jury declined to indict Rhodes after hearing evidence from prosecutors.
