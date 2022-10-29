GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Alan D. Moats, 19th Circuit judge for 26 years and chairman of the state's Mass Litigation Panel, will retire as of Dec. 31, WV News has learned. Moats, lead presiding judge in the complex statewide opioid litigation case, will request senior status from the West Virginia state Supreme Court. It will be up to the justices whether he can continue leading the Mass Litigation Panel on the opioid case.

