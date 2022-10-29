ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Alan D. Moats, 26-year judge for 19th Circuit (Barbour & Taylor counties, West Virginia) to retire

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Alan D. Moats, 19th Circuit judge for 26 years and chairman of the state's Mass Litigation Panel, will retire as of Dec. 31, WV News has learned. Moats, lead presiding judge in the complex statewide opioid litigation case, will request senior status from the West Virginia state Supreme Court. It will be up to the justices whether he can continue leading the Mass Litigation Panel on the opioid case.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported four more COVID deaths Wednesday, putti…
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Ohio: What to expect on election night

OHIO (AP) — Ohio Republicans will seek to retain their hold on every branch of state government this Election Day as Democrats look to a competitive U.S. Senate race as a possible pickup. The top race has Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan facing Republican JD Vance for the chance...
OHIO STATE
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put...
MISSOURI STATE
Southern West Virginia to benefit from federal flood protection funds

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday said it will commit $2,817,600 to help reduce flood risks for communities throughout the Elkhorn Creek and Tug Fork River Watershed. Elkhorn Creek is a 23.7-mile-long (38.1 km) tributary of the Tug Fork, belonging to the Ohio River and Mississippi River watersheds. It...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Jury: Officer must pay man's family $4.4M in fatal shooting

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car in 2017 must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away. The shooting had inflamed racial tensions in Euclid, a Cleveland suburb, and a grand jury declined to indict Rhodes after hearing evidence from prosecutors.
EUCLID, OH

Community Policy