WDAM-TV

Player of the Week: Ty Jones a dawg for Bay Springs

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Picture a 6-foot-2, 225-pound Ty Jones headed toward you with a full head of steam. That’s what teams have to deal with on a weekly basis around the Pine Belt. “When he gets in the open he’s a home run hitter for us,” said...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WLBT

JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football success has generated millions of dollars for the city and state. If you had a dollar for every time someone asked when the Tigers would be getting a new football stadium, you could probably build it yourself. However, discussions could be moving in that direction following two historic seasons.
JACKSON, MS
postsouth.com

Plaquemine Green Devils eye first 10-0 season in 20 years

A trip back 20 years shows that life has changed in quite a few ways. In 2002, George W. Bush was president, Mike Foster was governor and iPods and flip-phones were considered state-of-the-art technology. It was also the last time the Plaquemine Green Devils went undefeated in the regular season....
PLAQUEMINE, LA
FanSided

Should Deion Sanders leave Jackson State for the Power Five?

Perhaps there is no hotter coaching candidate than current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. “Coach Prime” has raised the profile of HBCU football, specifically the Jackson State Tigers. Sanders has made JSU the gold standard of Black College Football in less than three years on the job.
JACKSON, MS
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest

By Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter and Annalise Vidrine Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a […] The post 50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
JACKSON, MS
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
brproud.com

Crash with injuries on S. Harrell’s Ferry Road off Sherwood

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say one person was injured in a Sunday, October 30 crash on South Harrell’s Ferry Road . The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Officials add that one person was rushed to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates

Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
LOUISIANA STATE

