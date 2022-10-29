ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee's leading scorers versus Gonzaga

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No. 11 Tennessee defeated No. 2 Gonzaga, 99-80, Friday in the Legends of Basketball charity exhibition at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

Tennessee trailed the Bulldogs, 54-50, at halftime.

Tyreke Key, a transfer from Indiana State, scored 26 points to lead Tennessee. He was 8-for-12 from the field and converted four shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Uros Plavsic finished with 13 points, making all six of his shots from the floor.

Tennessee freshman Julian Phillips scored 12 points in the second half. Phillips was called for two fouls in the first half.

Below are all Tennessee players who scored points against Gonzaga.

