Parents frustrated with lack of communication during lockdown at Columbus middle school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dominion Middle School was placed on lockdown for more than an hour as police responded to a report of a suspicious person inside the building Wednesday morning. In an email sent to families, principal Dorothy Flanagan said a staff member saw what they believed was an...
What central Ohio school levies are on the Nov. 8 ballot?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in the greater Columbus area will have levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8. This year, Columbus City Schools will not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.
Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality
Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
CCS parents remain frustrated as busing issues continue
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than two months have passed since the start of the school year for Columbus City Schools and parents are now saying they are going to extreme lengths just to provide transportation to and from school for their children. The parents are demanding answers about what...
Teacher saves choking student at Hilliard elementary school
HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard elementary school teacher saved the life of a student after he started choking earlier this month. The Britton Elementary School teacher, Eynas Alasta, noticed the student was choking during lunch time on Oct. 11, jumped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver. The child spit...
Wildlights returns to Columbus Zoo this month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wildlights is returning to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in a couple of weeks. The popular holiday event will start Nov. 18 and run through Jan. 1, 2023. The zoo will host "Wildnights Member Night" on Nov. 17 for the park's team members and corporate partners. A sensory-friendly version of the Wildlights will be held on Nov. 15.
Columbus Urban League announces $6.5 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League announced a $6.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. It’s one of the largest single planned gifts in the organization’s 104 year history. The Columbus Urban League’s mission is to be an advocate and resource for Black and urban communities. This funding will allow for […]
Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population...
Douglas: Healthy New Albany program offerings have tripled over the last two years
As I reflect on the last year, what I know now more than ever is that community matters, people need one another, and our health and well-being is central to happy, productive lives. While it hasn’t been easy, I’m grateful for the obstacles and challenges that I’ve faced personally, and those that we have faced as a community and as an organization. I believe it has sharpened our focus, clarified priorities and provided a renewed sense of passion and dedication. I’m compelled now more than ever to focus on how we can touch lives, inspire well-being, make meaningful connections and cultivate healthy living for anyone we come into contact with.
Licking Heights says teamwork is key in wake of bus driver shortage
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The wheels on the bus go round and round and the same could be said for the efforts of many school districts trying to hire on more drivers. “I find it that I’m able to be more of a positive influence for [students] that I’m able to be that involved,” Heather Penwell said. “I don’t find it very stressful.”
Art group repainting Linden, turning sides of buildings into murals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you drive down Cleveland Avenue, something out of the ordinary might catch your eye. Bright colors mixed with patterns flow together creating a mural. The organization Linden Murals of Empowerment turned the side of a building into a beautiful work of art. Joel Cross is...
Columbus Urban League celebrates new members to ‘I Am My Brother’s Keeper’ program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League is celebrating the inauguration of dozens of new members to its I Am My Brother’s Keeper program, which teaches life lessons and offers mentorship to make it through school. Saturday’s event was all about youth and having an open space to talk to them about the issues […]
Initiatives bringing inclusivity for trick-or-treaters with food allergies, sensory needs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you’re heading out for trick-or-treating, keeping your kids safe is a top priority. And for some kids, trick-or-treating can be a tricky experience to navigate. The Teal Pumpkin Project and Blue Pumpkin Project are helping to spread awareness of kids who have food allergies...
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
New driving simulator lab coming to Fort Hayes career center in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new driving simulator lab is coming to Columbus City Schools next year. The lab, the latest project from the Maria Tiberi Foundation, will be coming to the Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center and it will feature 25 driving simulators. The goal of the driving simulators...
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Bexley celebrates native R.L. Stine's 30th anniversary of 'Goosebumps'
BEXLEY, Ohio — If you're looking for a Goosebumps book at the Bexley library, you might not find it. That's because the series is just as popular as it was upon its first book release in 1992. And this year, the classics are celebrating their 30th anniversary. "I was...
Three Columbus Kroger Locations Adding “Mix Food Hall” Concept
Kroger announced today that it is partnering with California-based Kitchen United to open three Mix Food Hall locations inside Columbus-area Kroger stores. Mix Food Hall will offer both takeout and delivery, operating as a “ghost kitchen” or “virtual kitchen” for multiple brands. “We are always looking...
