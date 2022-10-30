ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10TV

What central Ohio school levies are on the Nov. 8 ballot?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in the greater Columbus area will have levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8. This year, Columbus City Schools will not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality

Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

CCS parents remain frustrated as busing issues continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than two months have passed since the start of the school year for Columbus City Schools and parents are now saying they are going to extreme lengths just to provide transportation to and from school for their children. The parents are demanding answers about what...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Teacher saves choking student at Hilliard elementary school

HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard elementary school teacher saved the life of a student after he started choking earlier this month. The Britton Elementary School teacher, Eynas Alasta, noticed the student was choking during lunch time on Oct. 11, jumped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver. The child spit...
HILLIARD, OH
10TV

Wildlights returns to Columbus Zoo this month

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wildlights is returning to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in a couple of weeks. The popular holiday event will start Nov. 18 and run through Jan. 1, 2023. The zoo will host "Wildnights Member Night" on Nov. 17 for the park's team members and corporate partners. A sensory-friendly version of the Wildlights will be held on Nov. 15.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Urban League announces $6.5 million donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League announced a $6.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. It’s one of the largest single planned gifts in the organization’s 104 year history. The Columbus Urban League’s mission is to be an advocate and resource for Black and urban communities. This funding will allow for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Douglas: Healthy New Albany program offerings have tripled over the last two years

As I reflect on the last year, what I know now more than ever is that community matters, people need one another, and our health and well-being is central to happy, productive lives. While it hasn’t been easy, I’m grateful for the obstacles and challenges that I’ve faced personally, and those that we have faced as a community and as an organization. I believe it has sharpened our focus, clarified priorities and provided a renewed sense of passion and dedication. I’m compelled now more than ever to focus on how we can touch lives, inspire well-being, make meaningful connections and cultivate healthy living for anyone we come into contact with.
NEW ALBANY, OH
10TV

Licking Heights says teamwork is key in wake of bus driver shortage

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The wheels on the bus go round and round and the same could be said for the efforts of many school districts trying to hire on more drivers. “I find it that I’m able to be more of a positive influence for [students] that I’m able to be that involved,” Heather Penwell said. “I don’t find it very stressful.”
LICKING COUNTY, OH
roadtirement.com

Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio

This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Three Columbus Kroger Locations Adding “Mix Food Hall” Concept

Kroger announced today that it is partnering with California-based Kitchen United to open three Mix Food Hall locations inside Columbus-area Kroger stores. Mix Food Hall will offer both takeout and delivery, operating as a “ghost kitchen” or “virtual kitchen” for multiple brands. “We are always looking...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

