As I reflect on the last year, what I know now more than ever is that community matters, people need one another, and our health and well-being is central to happy, productive lives. While it hasn’t been easy, I’m grateful for the obstacles and challenges that I’ve faced personally, and those that we have faced as a community and as an organization. I believe it has sharpened our focus, clarified priorities and provided a renewed sense of passion and dedication. I’m compelled now more than ever to focus on how we can touch lives, inspire well-being, make meaningful connections and cultivate healthy living for anyone we come into contact with.

NEW ALBANY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO