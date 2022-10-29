Pregame injury report: Michigan looks healthy for Michigan State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Wolverines are set to play Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The maize and blue are coming off a bye week last week in hopes of getting some players healthy for a big rivalry game.

It looks as if Michigan will be mostly healthy for its in-state rival. But the maize and blue are without a few players, but nobody new.

Right tackle Trente Jones was fully dressed during pregame warmups. He warmed up with pads and a helmet on. It appears that he is a go against MSU. Expect Karsen Barnhart to fill in at right tackle if something happens.

Cade McNamara is still out and he wasn’t in his warmups throwing pregame. Jim Harbaugh has said that Alan Bowman, Davis Warren, or Alex Orji could all be second string if needed.

Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green will miss the eighth straight game on Saturday. He has yet to play a game this year for Michigan. Junior Colson and Michael Barrett will be the primary players at linebacker. Expect Kalel Mullings and freshman Jimmy Rolder to continue to fill in as that third.

Of course, Erick All, Caden Kolesar, and William Wagner are all out for Michigan.

Injury Report:

OL Trente Jones – IN

QB Cade McNamara – OUT

LB Nikhai Hill-Green – OUT

TE Erick All – OUT

DB Caden Kolesar – OUT

LS William Wagner – OUT