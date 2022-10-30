Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With My Hero Academia's Mirko Cosplay for Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at many moments in the past, but now the artist has tapped into one of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes with some special Mirko cosplay for the Halloween holiday! One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with the multiple award winning artist is the fact that she has been very vocal about her love of anime and other pop culture things, and this has resulted in some fun cosplay and fashion inspired by her favorite characters in the past. But she really went all out this time around.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Finally Brings Aki's Best Technique to the Screen
The latest episode of Chainsaw Man is as brutal as its previous installments, with the battle against the Bat Devil already having ended but a new dangerous devil waiting in the wings. With Denji and Power reeling from episode three's brawl, the fourth episode shows off Aki's abilities for the first time, proving why the human has become such an effective Devil Hunter under Makima's employ. If you were wondering just what Aki's powers are, we have a good breakdown of the devil hunter's skills for you.
ComicBook
Dead to Me Season 3 Trailer Released by Netflix
Last month, Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM, took place and fans got a first look at the new season of Dead to Me. The dark comedy stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale, and we can't wait to see how their story wraps up. "The brilliant Dead To Me has been renewed for a third (and final) season," Netflix tweeted back in 2020. After a long wait, the show is finally coming back later this month. Today, the streaming site dropped a new trailer for the season.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Animator Shares Cool Rangiku Sketch
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off the titular war between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies, and one of the animators behind the series is hyping up Rangiku Matsumoto's big comeback with some cool new art! The final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series has some of the biggest moments in the series overall for many of the fan favorite characters, and that's one of the many reasons why fans have been waiting to see all of it come to life for over a decade. Now that the new series has begun, many ore are beginning to see why fans had been hyping up this final battle.
ComicBook
The CW's Latest Cuts Are Bad News For The Winchesters, Waker: Independence, and Gotham Knights
Things may not be looking so good for The CW's freshman original scripted series. According to Deadline, Nexstar has opted not to order more episodes of The Winchesters and Walker Independence, meaning that each of those series' first seasons will remain at 13 episodes. No decision has yet been made about future seasons of either series. The report indicates that the decision also applies to the rest of the network's freshman series, which would include Gotham Knights which has not yet premiered. That series does not yet have a premiere date but is expected to debut sometime in 2023. Both The Winchesters and Walker Independence, both of which are prequels spun out of successful network franchises, have been successful in the ratings by The CW standards.
ComicBook
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Shines With Star Platinum
In an anime world populated by Stands, Star Platinum has been able to set itself apart in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, thanks to the role that Jotaro Kujo has played. With Kujo first being introduced in Stardust Crusaders, he has returned following his starring role and has attempted to save his daughter's life in the latest season, Stone Ocean. Now, one fan has perfectly brought Star Platinum to life thanks to spot-on cosplay that takes us back to the earlier days of the hard-hitting Stand.
ComicBook
The Witcher Fans Petition Netflix Following Henry Cavill News
Over the weekend, Netflix announced that following Season 3 Henry Cavill was stepping away from the role of Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of The Witcher. Starting with Season 4, the character will be played by Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, fans were shocked by the news when it was initially announced and since then this shock has evolved into anger and disappointment. To this end, fans have created a petition on Change.org to bring Cavill back and instead fire the writers of the show. The petition has achieved nearly 20,000 signatures in just three days.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Producer Teases Spinoff Possibilities
Nearly 30 years after audiences first met the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus, they returned for Hocus Pocus 2, though the film also introduced audiences to all-new characters, with producer Adam Shankman teasing that these new characters could be laying the groundwork for where the series could go in the future. Understandably, the Sanderson sisters are an integral component of the franchise, but Shankman noted that the complex nature of these new heroes could be explored in spinoffs if the core Hocus Pocus narrative opts to rely on the famous witches as opposed to the heroes they set their sights on. Both Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 are currently streaming on Disney+.
ComicBook
HBO's The Last of Us Release Date, Poster Revealed
HBO's The Last of Us now has a set release date with the new TV series set to be released on January 15th. Those who've been keeping up with the news surrounding the show will recall that this exact date is the one that leaked previously when it was revealed through the HBO Max app that the show would supposedly be coming out on this date. The release date confirmation came alongside the reveal of a new poster, too, that showed off Joel and Ellie while symbolizing the long journey ahead of them.
Melissa Fumero Reveals Why She Was Initially ‘Hesitant’ To Join ‘Blockbuster’ After ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (Exclusive)
Melissa Fumero is back on the comedy scene, and she’s going from the police department to the video store. Melissa stars in the highly-anticipated Netflix series Blockbuster, which premieres on November 3. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Melissa about taking on this new role after 8 seasons as Amy Santiago.
ComicBook
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Unmasked Michael Myers From New Sequel Revealed
Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
ComicBook
The Von Erich Family Comment on Zac Efron's Jacked Physique in "The Iron Claw"
The Iron Claw, the A24 film about the famous Von Erich wrestling family, made headlines recently when a photo of Zac Efron from the film set made its way online. Efron will portray Kevin Von Erich in the film and looked absolutely jacked, prompting responses from various surviving members of the Von Erich family. Ross and Marshall Von Erich, the sons of Kevin and current stars in the Major League Wrestling promotion, posted a side-by-side image of Efron and their father and wrote on Instagram, "Excited about this new project on our family and it really looks like @zacefron is taking this role seriously. Very pumped to watch #TheIronClaw."
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Debuts His New Look on WWE Raw and Fans Love It
Seth Rollins arrived for his match with Austin Theory on this week's Monday Night Raw looking noticeably different, adding blonde back into his hair. Fans immediately reacted to the change, pointing out how it was called back to his days with the blonde streak in his hair during his days as a member of The Shield. Meanwhile, others saw it as a sign that WWE might finally be turning him back into a babyface, something he hasn't been since late 2019 but has flirted with as his popularity has increased over the past year.
ComicBook
Keke Palmer Dons Rogue Halloween Costume After Marvel Fan Demand
Keke Palmer is well aware of the fan movement aiming to get her cast as Rogue within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so, in fact, she dressed as the fan-favorite member of the X-Men for Halloween this year. Sunday, Palmer shared a series of stills dressed in the character's iconic green and gold suit. Not only that, but she even made a sizzle reel complete with visual effects and all, sharing them all to her Instagram account while thanking fans for their support in the movement.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Suits Up Yoruichi for Battle
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the screen at last, and it has never felt better seeing our heroes. After all, Ichigo Kurosaki has kept a low profile for the past decade, but now he is back with Bankai in tow. The same goes for the rest of our Soul Reapers, and now, one fan is celebrating Yoruichi's comeback with a new cosplay.
ComicBook
Kevin Hart's Game of Thrones Costume Slays Halloween
Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, took inspiration from Game of Thrones for their Halloween costumes this year. While many celebrities dressed as characters from popular comics, movies, and anime -- with Marvel's mutants from the X-Men proving especially popular this year -- the Harts dressed as characters from HBO's popular fantasy drama based on the novels written by George R.R. Martin. Kevin Hart dressed as the wise and knowledgeable Tyrion Lannister, while Eniko dressed as Ellaria Sand, a paramour to Oberyn Martell who sought revenge after the death of the "Red Viper." You can see both Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart's Game of Thrones costumes embedded below via Instagram.
ComicBook
Avengers: Endgame Opening Weekend Box Office Record Will Never Be Beaten According to Russo Brothers
Avengers: Endgame's opening box office record will never be surpassed according to the film's directors. Joe and Anthony Russo spoke to Variety about their landmark achievement. In the months since theaters have opened back up, the lofty totals from 2019 seem very far away. "It will never happen again," Joe claimed. "That was an apex of that era of theatrical filmmaking. When we started AGBO, we already felt the winds shifting." It's hard to argue with the logic on display there. The winds have indeed heralded a different era of theatrical releases. One that may not reach those lofty heights, but still could capture a lot of the luster. Avengers: Endgame famously grossed $1.2 billion during its first weekend out. Such numbers seem basically impossible in a landscape that has been forever altered by COVID-19. But, things could swing back around in a number of years with the right films and opportunities. For now, the world waits for something like Avengers: Secret Wars to bring everything together.
ComicBook
Massive LEGO Spider-Man 76178 Daily Bugle Set Returns to Its Original Price
Last year, the LEGO Group unveiled the 76178 Daily Bugle, which includes 3772 pieces and measures over 32 inches tall – making it the largest Marvel set that LEGO produced – until the Hulkbuster takes the crown on on November 4th. It also includes an insane amount of minifigures – 25 to be exact – which allow you to recreate endless storylines from the Spider-Man universe. What's more, you can order it with a rare 14% discount today, which brings it back down to the launch price that we saw before inflation kicked in.
Comments / 0