The Coming Election Will Determine the Country’s Direction

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
Distant Dome: Lying Distorts Today’s Politics
Growing up, our parents told us not to lie. Lying is the subject of the eighth of the 10 commandments in the Christian faith we hear so many politicians espousing. The commandment is “thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor,” or in plain English lie about your neighbor or anyone else.
Judge Dismisses Democratic Voters’ Gerrymandering Suit Over Senate, Executive Council Districts
NASHUA — A superior court judge Wednesday dismissed a challenge to new Executive Council and State Senate districts citing the constitutional independence of the three branches of government and no specific constitutional prohibition on gerrymandering. Hillsborough South Superior Court Judge Jacalyn Colburn said the plaintiffs, which include a number...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Republicans Vote to Reject School Funding Solutions
CONCORD – Republicans on the House Education Committee voted not to recommend HB 1680 for further legislation. The bill follows a year-long effort by the school funding commission to study the effects of the state’s school funding scheme and recommend solutions. Following the vote, Ranking Member on the House Education Committee Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, released the following statement:
Congressional Delegation Endorses Tom Sherman for Governor
The New Hampshire federal delegation announced Tuesday their endorsement of state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman for governor. Dr. Sherman has spent the past decade working across the aisle to help working families – from expanding Medicaid to lowering prescription drug costs. He’s running for governor to get New Hampshire back on track and focus on lowering costs for Granite Staters and supporting our public schools.
Upcoming Legislative Session Will Be As Yogi Says ‘Deja Vu All Over Again’
With the general election a little more than two weeks away, most of the attention is on races for the US Senate and US House. Once again New Hampshire is a battleground that could tip control of the US House and US Senate one way or the other. At this...
Business Insider
Want to take a 'ballot selfie' on Election Day? Here are the states where phone use at the polls is allowed.
Excited voters may want to post photos at the polls on Election Day. However, in some states it's illegal to show a marked ballot to others.
New emails: Trump lawyers saw Clarence Thomas as their "only chance" to steal election
Former President Donald Trump's legal team believed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to be their "only chance" to stop President Joe Biden from winning the 2020 presidential election, according to newly disclosed emails obtained by Politico. "We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue...
How Biden and Sunak can revitalize US-UK ties and challenge culture warriors
I do not and will not agree with many of the new United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s answers to key questions. But at least his deliberative approach is preferable to his predecessor’s ill-informed policies. I only hope that Sunak can extend his cautious approach to relationships around...
Court Sets Hearing on Education Funding Injunction Request
CONCORD — A hearing is scheduled for the plaintiffs’ motion in the latest lawsuit challenging the state education funding system to block setting the rate of the Statewide Education Property Tax. The hearing on the motion will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court...
Biden Pardons Those Convicted Under Federal Law of Simple Marijuana Possession
President Joseph Biden announced Thursday he is granting a full, complete and unconditional pardon for people federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana. “Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states. That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs,” Biden said on Twitter.
Committee Approves Federal Pandemic Money To Prepare for COVID-19 Surge This Winter
CONCORD — Budget writers Friday approved using $8.9 million in federal pandemic recovery money to prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge this winter. The budget writers also approved money for new saliva quick tests for COVID-19, as well as $20 million in recovery money for community center upgrades, and $18.6 million for technology and equipment to address the state’s workforce shortage.
Immigrant Solidarity Vigils Resume in Manchester
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. Donald Trump’s 2016 election sent shockwaves through immigrant communities from coast to coast. Members of the New Hampshire’s large Indonesian...
Public Charter Schools Receive Start-Up Funds
CONCORD, NH (Oct. 17, 2022) — Federal grants totaling $8,339,865 are being awarded to four existing or recently approved public charter schools in New Hampshire and to four developing public charter schools in the process of seeking approval from the State Board of Education. These grant awards are funded...
