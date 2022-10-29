ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coming Election Will Determine the Country’s Direction

By GARRY RAYNO, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 3 days ago
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Judge Dismisses Democratic Voters’ Gerrymandering Suit Over Senate, Executive Council Districts

NASHUA — A superior court judge Wednesday dismissed a challenge to new Executive Council and State Senate districts citing the constitutional independence of the three branches of government and no specific constitutional prohibition on gerrymandering. Hillsborough South Superior Court Judge Jacalyn Colburn said the plaintiffs, which include a number...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Republicans Vote to Reject School Funding Solutions

CONCORD – Republicans on the House Education Committee voted not to recommend HB 1680 for further legislation. The bill follows a year-long effort by the school funding commission to study the effects of the state’s school funding scheme and recommend solutions. Following the vote, Ranking Member on the House Education Committee Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, released the following statement:
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Congressional Delegation Endorses Tom Sherman for Governor

The New Hampshire federal delegation announced Tuesday their endorsement of state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman for governor. Dr. Sherman has spent the past decade working across the aisle to help working families – from expanding Medicaid to lowering prescription drug costs. He’s running for governor to get New Hampshire back on track and focus on lowering costs for Granite Staters and supporting our public schools.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Biden Pardons Those Convicted Under Federal Law of Simple Marijuana Possession

President Joseph Biden announced Thursday he is granting a full, complete and unconditional pardon for people federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana. “Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states. That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs,” Biden said on Twitter.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Committee Approves Federal Pandemic Money To Prepare for COVID-19 Surge This Winter

CONCORD — Budget writers Friday approved using $8.9 million in federal pandemic recovery money to prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge this winter. The budget writers also approved money for new saliva quick tests for COVID-19, as well as $20 million in recovery money for community center upgrades, and $18.6 million for technology and equipment to address the state’s workforce shortage.
FLORIDA STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Immigrant Solidarity Vigils Resume in Manchester

Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. Donald Trump’s 2016 election sent shockwaves through immigrant communities from coast to coast. Members of the New Hampshire’s large Indonesian...
MANCHESTER, NH
