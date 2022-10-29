ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

KUTV

Utah State's athletic director announces resignation

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The official resignation of Utah State University's athletic director John Hartwell was announced on Tuesday. USU provided the following statement amid reports of Hartwell resigning:. “We have made great progress at USU building a positive and supportive culture throughout the university, including within USU Athletics,...
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Locations announced for six temples in North, South America

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Road rage incident leads to BB gun shooting on I-15 in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A BB gun was fired multiple times during a road rage argument on I-15 in Kaysville on Monday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident started around 2:45 p.m. near milepost 330. He said the incident involved two vehicles, identified as a...
KAYSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Woman dies in custody of Salt Lake County Jail staff

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News Investigation that is hard to watch exposes how a woman pulled over for a broken taillight, and outstanding warrants turned into a death sentence. Chief Investigative Reporter, Wendy Halloran spent several months reviewing records and examining videos into how Breanna Jimenez died in the custody of the Salt Lake County Jail, and why it took so long for nurses and deputies to call for help.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Several businesses remain closed days after Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Days after a major fire in Sugarhouse, neighboring businesses still remain closed. Cubby’s corporate headquarters tells 2News its Sugarhouse location remains closed as of Monday morning. Standard Optical tells 2News they were okayed by the Salt Lake City Fire Department to reopen Friday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen at Lehi corn maze

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said they are seeking information on a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping of a teenager at a corn maze in Lehi. Lehi city officials said a 14-year-old girl was at Cornbelly's corn maze with other teenagers on Saturday. Once she finished the maze,...
LEHI, UT
KUTV

Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Review: 'Armageddon Time' is a nuanced tale of innocence lost

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Armageddon Time. Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb. Rated: R for language and some drug use involving minors. Studio Synopsis: A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. Review: Set in...

