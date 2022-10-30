ACC Coach Calls Out ACC Network

Thanks to eight Wake Forest turnovers, Louisville destroyed the No. 10 Deacons 48-21 Saturday afternoon.

After the game, head coach Scott Satterfield called out the ACC Network for not giving the Cards enough love last week after their win vs. Pitt.

With the win, Louisville moved to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the ACC on the season. The Cards travel to Death Valley to face the Tigers on Nov. 12.

