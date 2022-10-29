ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

NASCAR Mailbag: Are Any 2021 Cup Series Winners at Risk of Never Visiting Victory Lane Again?

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

You could fill a clown (Next Gen) car with all the guys who’ve won races in the Cup Series, but I read that six drivers who won last season have not won this season. At least half of them – Michael McDowell, Aric Almirola, and Martin Truex Jr. – never win again, right? (From S.P. via Yahoo mail)

First, nice parenthetical play on words. I see what you did there, and so did NASCAR . You’ve been fined 79 cents and docked 25 fan points for conduct detrimental to the image of the sport.

Now to the question at hand.

Given the way that the Next Gen car parsed out first-place finishes, it really is surprising that so many of last season’s winners have not been victorious this year.

Ryan Blaney is 28 years old and won races in five consecutive seasons, including three last year. I don’t worry about him finishing his career on an eternal oh-fer, though he continues to struggle to close out races . And if you want to be hyper-technical, he did win that freak show known as the 2022 All-Star Race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gq5oi_0irh316100
Brad Keselowski walks onstage during driver intros for the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 23, 2022. | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Nor would I worry as much about Brad Keselowski , 38, as I did at the midpoint of the season. He may be overly immersed in improving operations for a team he co-owns, but the No. 6 Ford has won a pole and finished in the top 10 three times in the past eight races. That’s not a sure sign of future success, but no one has accused Keselowski of losing his touch behind the wheel. He’ll bounce back.

It’s at this point where things get very iffy.

AJ Allmendinger only raced five times last season, all on road courses, and got a huge helping hand from Chase Briscoe to win in Indianapolis. He ran a half-season schedule this year and threw lots of scares into the regulars on road courses. Allmendinger is 40 years old, but he comes across as a young 40 and should contend on road courses for several years. And, lest we forget, he’s also placed in the top 10 his last three times on ovals.

In a similar fashion, Michael McDowell has specialties. The winner of the 2021 Daytona 500 handles road courses just fine, and he makes his presence felt on the big ovals often enough to think he’ll have a shot one day.

On the whole, however, I’m bearish on Allmendinger and McDowell and would put them in the “no” column. That leaves Aric Almirola and Martin Truex Jr.

Almirola was supposed to be two weeks from retirement by now, but Stewart-Haas Racing talked him into returning, supposedly on at least a two-year contract. Almirola, 38, simply might not stick around long enough, particularly since SHR isn’t the strongest of multi-car operations these days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnhpi_0irh316100
Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. | Getty Images

RELATED: Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. Were Exposed by Avoidable Blunders at Homestead

Martin Truex Jr. , 42, won four times last season. Like Keselowski, there’s no concern about an erosion of skills. The primary issue in 2022 has been Toyota struggled out of the gate with the Next Gen car and continues to have challenges competing on road courses and short tracks. Toyota will get better in the offseason, but so will Ford and Chevy.

I do think MTJ squeezes out at least one win next season. If it doesn’t happen then, however, will he be back in 2024? I can’t imagine him being satisfied exiting with two winless seasons, but Joe Gibbs Racing might have other ideas.

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation rolling in our comments section below.

The post NASCAR Mailbag: Are Any 2021 Cup Series Winners at Risk of Never Visiting Victory Lane Again? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott’s team has been eliminated

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott is no longer eligible to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series owner championship. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott secured a spot in his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 this past Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway, giving him a chance to compete for a second title at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon.
FanSided

NASCAR driver disqualified after Martinsville playoff race

While it didn’t affect the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture, Brad Keselowski lost a season-high result after the race at Martinsville Speedway. Prior to Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski hadn’t finished in the top four since the October race at the track last season.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NBC Sports

Martinsville Cup playoff race results, points standings

Martinsville points, results: In a must-win position, Christopher Bell advanced to the Championship 4 by winning Sunday’s Round of 8 NASCAR Cup Series cutoff race Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. It was the second time in the 2022 playoffs that Bell won an elimination race that he entered below the...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Outsider.com

LOOK: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pulls Off Awesome ‘League of Their Own’ Halloween Costume

Dale Earnhardt Jr. might’ve won this year’s best Halloween costume contest. The popular NASCAR figure used a classic baseball film to inspire this year’s outfit. Earnhardt broke out a Jimmy Dugan costume, the manager in the hit movie A League of Their Own. The character was played by Hollywood star Tom Hanks in 1992, but if there’s a remake, Earnhardt might be able to fill the role.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Decision News

On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Dale Earnhardt Jr will be in two Xfinity Series starts next season. According to a report from Matt Weaver of Racing America, Dale Jr announced the news this afternoon. The two races are still yet to be determined, but he unveiled the car he'll be driving for one of them.
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Tyler Reddick On Sunday

The NASCAR World is hoping everything is OK with driver Tyler Reddick. The No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet car driver had to leave Sunday's race for health reasons. Reddick was heard on the radio saying he'd never felt like this before. "Reddick had a health problem and said he never felt...
thecomeback.com

Tyler Reddick gives huge update after medical scare

Tyler Reddick had to pull out of Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race in Martinsville after suffering an apparent head injury. During the race, Reddick pulled himself out of the race and then was checked by NASCAR’s infield medical staff to see what was wrong, and dropped out of the race as a result.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Controversial Message

As incredible as Ross Chastain's finish to the Xfinity 500 was to most NASCAR fans, Kyle Larson was far from amused - and he's letting everyone know it. When asked if he thought the move was cool, Larson said that he didn't like what Chastain did. He said that the move is "embarrassing" and not a good look for NASCAR.
Rocky Mount Telegram

Why should NASCAR's championship points system be changed?

A long-time reader I’ve never met recently emailed to ask whether NASCAR should change its championship points system. He often asks such questions, many of which have several twists and turns. As usual, my response was, “I don’t know. Why?” Why, indeed, should the four-round, 10-race, 16-driver, tournament-like Playoff system be changed? What benefit would come from going off half-cocked with something different when the current system works just fine?...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday

The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon. While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward. "ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.
FOX Sports

What do other NASCAR drivers think of Ross Chastain's daring move?

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The finishes of the races during the Martinsville Speedway weekend will have fans talking and drivers wondering about how they will impact the championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, on the final lap to win the Xfinity...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NBC Sports

Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move

Ross Chastain provided a superb physics lesson at Martinsville. Here’s how he managed to pass five cars in the last half-lap of the race. Imagine swinging a tennis ball tied to a string above your head. The ball moves in a circle because of the string. That string provides...
ARIZONA STATE
Distractify

Is NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick OK? He Pulled out of a Race After Saying His Head Hurt

It's impossible to escape injury in any sport, but at the end of the day, an athlete's or driver's health is more important than a race or a game. Naturally, NASCAR fans were concerned about driver Tyler Reddick after he pulled out of a recent NASCAR race at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. What happened to Tyler Reddick that caused him to say that his head hurt?
VIRGINIA STATE
Yardbarker

Video, photo shows damage to Ross Chastain’s car after wall move

Just how ballsy was Ross Chastain’s decision to ride the boards at Martinsville to the Championship 4? Take one look at the in-car video, and you’ll see. NASCAR shared a video after Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville of the view from Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet. The video shows the Trackhouse Racing driver riding along the wall around Turn 4 before crossing the finish line.
NBC Sports

Christopher Bell wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville

Christopher Bell dominated the second half and won Sunday’s 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway to claim a spot in the Championship Four Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway. Bell, who advanced to the final four for the first time, faced a must-win situation Sunday and came...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

216K+
Followers
33K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy