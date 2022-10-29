ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You’ Season 4 Teaser Introduces a Slew of New Characters

By Erica Scassellati
The Netflix series You will be back with season 4 in February 2023. In the new season, Joe Goldberg has changed his identity once again and is living as a college professor in London. With Love dead and Joe in an all-new setting, the series will need to introduce quite a few more characters. Here’s everything we know so far.

Penn Badley as Joe Goldberg in ‘You’ | Beth Dubber/Netflix

Amy Leigh Hickman plays a student named Nadia in ‘You’ Season 4

As a college professor , Joe will interact with quite a few students. Amy Leigh Hickman plays Nadia, a literature major who aspires to be a serious author. Deadline writes that Nadia has plenty of her own insecurities and dark past that threaten to ruin her life. Hickman is a British actor known for her roles in the BBC drama Our Girl and the anthology TV series Innocent.

Tilly Keeper and Lucas Gage join the cast as wealthy couple Phoebe and Adam

In the teaser for You Season 4 , Joe warns, “Unfortunately, with friends in high places, there usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. Some may end up falling or, shall I say, ‘pushed’ to their social death.” He appears to be in with an elite new group of peers in the new season.

Tilly Keeper portrays Pheobe, an aristocratic socialite, in You Season 4. Pheobe is a sweet yet chaotic wild card whose entire life has been in the tabloids since she was a teenager. Her American entrepreneur boyfriend Adam is portrayed by Lucas Gage, an actor known for his roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Joe finds himself in an elite social circle in ‘You’ Season 4

Charlotte Ritchie joins the cast of You Season 4 as Kate, a well-off art gallery director. According to ScreenRant , Kate is suspicious of Joe right away when he infiltrates her high-society inner circle. Kate has a group of friends, including Phoebe, who went to Oxford together. Ritchie is known for her television roles in Ghosts, Feel Good, and Dead Pixels.

Next, Dario Coates portrays Connie, who attended Oxford with Kate and Pheobe’s friend group. He is a “sportsman gone spoft” according to Deadline, and enjoys a number of vices. Another member of this privileged circle of friends is Gemma (Eve Austin), a party girl with a disturbing lack of empathy for those less fortunate than herself.

Finally, Ozioma Whenu’s character, Blessing, is a Nigerian princess and member of the tight-knit group of university friends. She is an investor with several post-graduate degrees and a passion for cryptocurrency.

Niccy Lin and Aidan Chen play siblings Sophie and Simon

Niccy Lin and Aidan Chen play siblings Sophie and Simon. Sophie is an entrepreneur with a knack for social media sponsorship deals. She is secretly protective of her introverted brother Simon, who became a successful artist despite his wealth and sheltered life. Lin has appeared in the comedy film Lockdown Kings and the British crime drama Official Secrets.

Joe exchanges ideas with ‘like-minded colleagues like Rhys

Not all of Joe’s peers are snide sycophants. In the trailer, he describes exchanging ideas with “like-minded colleagues” like Rhys, a successful author whose memoir launched his political career.

Despite his ease in any social circle, Rhys grew up in poverty and lived a traumatic early life before attending Oxford and turning things around. He has that in common with Joe, who was in foster care for much of his early life. Ed Speleers plays Rhys. The actor portrayed the titular role in the 2006 film Eragon.

You Season 4 Part I drops to Netflix on Feb 10, 2023, and Part 2 on March 10, 2023.

