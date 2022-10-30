Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Hasbro Pulse Adds 'Andor's Vel Sartha to Star Wars Black Series
Star Wars: Andor has proven itself week after week, and as fans learn more about Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and find new characters to love, we're thrown into the rise of the Empire and the power it holds over the galaxy. One of those new characters that fans love is Vel Sartha, played by Faye Marsay. Coming into Cassian's life with Cinta Kaz (played by Varada Sethu), Vel is an important part thus far in Cassian's connections to the Rebellion on the ground level.
Collider
Syril Karn's Fashion Statements in 'Andor' Have More Meaning Than You Think
Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor.Star Wars is a franchise with one of the most distinct costumes and outfits. From Jedi robes to the Stormtrooper suits, to Mandalorian armor — the galaxy far, far away has built out a universe of iconic fashion. Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman), for instance, has had a truly captivating catalog of fashion ranging from her royal garbs to her tactical suit. However, Star Wars fashion is never just for aesthetics. The costumes and outfits are loaded with symbolism and character significance. For example, George Lucas’ six Star Wars films can be read as the backstory to how Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) ultimately got his iconic Darth Vader look. Andor builds on the fashion legacy of Star Wars and perhaps even introduces a rival to Padme Amidala's iconic outfits. Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is a former security agent with a vendetta against Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), but his vengeance and ambition are also communicated through the various outfits he wears throughout the series. With his knack for tailoring his uniform, Syril demonstrates his complicated desire of belonging to an organization yet simultaneously rebelling against conformity and authority.
Collider
'Andor's Leida Mothma Is Another Star Wars Legends Deep Cut
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Andor.Andor has distinguished itself from the other Star Wars projects on Disney+ so far with its deliberate lack of obvious fan service and connections to the Skywalker saga. There’s no creepy CGI Mark Hamill or Hayden Christensen, as Tony Gilroy has given us a more grounded look at the galaxy far, far away that doesn’t need lightsabers or the force to be captivating. The lack of cameos and overt references is one of Andor’s best attributes. By telling a unique and original story, it makes the Star Wars universe feel even more expansive.
Collider
'Dead to Me' Season 3 Trailer: Secrets Won’t Remain Buried For Long
We’re just a couple of weeks away from the premiere of the final season of Dead to Me, so it’s high time we got another trailer to hype up the upcoming episodes. Netflix released today new footage for the upcoming episodes that underscores a very simple truth: The series will go out with a bang. Once again, the story will follow two friends who bonded over the fact that they think they are above the law.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Sets January Premiere Date on HBO
Finally, HBO has set a release date for its upcoming video game adaptation series The Last of Us. After having a fantastic year with House of the Dragon and Euphoria the streamer is looking out to start the new year on a high note. Fans will start the post-apocalyptical journey with Joel and Ellie early next year in January 2023, the network has announced. The series is based on Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game with a huge fan base and is highly anticipated.
Collider
David Duchovny Joins 'Adam the First' Opposite T.R. Knight and Oakes Fegley
David Duchovny is set to star in the drama Adam the First. He joins T.R. Knight and Oakes Fegley in the upcoming road-trip picture. The news of Duchovny's casting in the upcoming feature, which is written and directed by Irving Franco, comes via The Hollywood Reporter. In the movie, the titular Adam sets out on a cross-country road trip following the murder of his foster parents, searching for several men, one of whom may be his long-estranged biological father, and deciding if he wants to be part of their lives. Executive producer Scott Martin says Adam the First is "masterfully crafted and beautifully shot...and engaging from start to finish."
Collider
Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Action Movie 'Silent Kill'
Fan favorite action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to star in the action feature Silent Kill, Deadline has reported. The movie is helmed by Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth fame Anthony Hickox, who also penned down the screenplay. The film will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo and decide to bury it and to meet back at the same spot in three years to split the fortune evenly. However, things don’t go as planned and take a different turn. Along with Van Damme, the movie also features NFL star-turned-actor Vernon Davis, Rafael Amaya, and Madalina Anea.
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Jason Concepcion on Rhaenyra and Alicent's Decaying Friendship
It’s a long road to House of the Dragon Season 2, but there’s enough time for fans to theorize and mull over the events of Season 1. The series was everything that fans expect from a Game of Thrones prequel: it is thrilling, and has the most unexpected turns that even surprised avid book fans. The slow-burning season covered about 20 years worth of significant events in the life of Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy) and Queen Alicent (Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke). However, it was the final shot of D’Arcy’s face in the finale that declared fire will reign in Westeros.
Collider
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
Collider
Listen to Enola's Upbeat New Theme From 'Enola Holmes 2' [Exclusive]
Enola Holmes is back on the case, and she's got a brand-new theme to go with it! Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the title role, Enola Holmes 2 sees the teenage detective setting up shop in London, determined to make a name for herself, even against that of her more famous older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). And along with her new adventures and new London-based office, Enola has a new theme, "The Enola Holmes Detective Agency" that is every bit as upbeat and vibrant as she is.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Finale Showed Daemon's True Nature
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.Perhaps no character exemplifies the complicated morals of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire universe better than House of the Dragon’s Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Daemon’s actions identify him as a truly horrible human being for many different reasons and yet the majority of viewers find themselves cheering him on and some even attempt to justify his crimes, because strong writing and an excellent performance from Smith have made him sympathetic, even likable. The series’ first season finale, however, turned this dynamic on its head, stripping away the character’s usual layer of charm for a reminder of just how twisted and dangerous he really is.
Collider
Emma Roberts and Geoffrey Rush to Star in Frank Coraci's 'Verona Spies'
Emma Roberts will headline Verona Spies, a new action comedy from director Frank Coraci, according to Deadline. She will play the titular Verona, a "lovable hot mess" who is accidentally hired as an escort/assassin and sent on a mission to seduce a handsome pharmaceutical executive, and charm him out of the formula for a new miracle drug. Instead, romance blossoms between the two, and they end up running for their lives from both of their employers. Joining her will be Oscar-winner Geoffrey Rush as the head of Roberts' target/love interest's pharmaceutical company.
Collider
Here’s Why Marvel Hasn’t Announced ‘Black Panther 3’ Yet
Since the late Chadwick Boseman's official debut as King T'Challa in Ryan Coogler's 2018 film Black Panther, fans have been anticipating a return to the nation of Wakanda. This November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the kingdom in the wake of T'Challa's death, when the vibranium claws will be passed on as a new threat emerges. With the coming battle between Wakanda and the Talocan people, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub asked producer Nate Moore if he envisions a third Black Panther film in the works within the next few years.
Collider
'Lucy' Spin-Off Series in the Works With Morgan Freeman in Talks to Return
Morgan Freeman is in advanced negotiations to join the cast of the television series spinoff of Luc Besson's 2014 science fiction film, Lucy. Details of the plot are being kept closely underwraps at the moment, but it is expected to follow on from the story that ended at the conclusion of the $460 million-grossing movie. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow are partnering to develop and produce the series, according to a report by Variety.
Collider
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Sets U.S. Theatrical Release Date
There have been so many great horror movies in 2022, but one of the upcoming slashers that has fascinated genre fans around the world is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The horrific take on A.A. Milne’s classic children's story is coming soon with a 2022 streaming date still possible before the end of the year. However, now we know that this blood-soaked trip to the Hundred Acre Woods will be getting a theatrical release of some kind. Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Blood and Honey will be theatrically released by Fathom Events in the US for one day only on February 15, 2023.
Collider
Theo James Is the Most Disturbing Part of 'The White Lotus' Season 2 So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. Mike White’s brilliant social satire The White Lotus appeals to our inherent interest in seeing rich people be absolutely miserable. Although the brilliant first season had some comedic highs, it ended on a darkly disturbing note that reflected how the system of oppression will never truly change. One incident isn’t enough to take down systemic economic indifferences. As the wealthiest members of society gradually learn to recognize their privileges, it’s the working-class people that suffer.
Collider
Channing Tatum’s ‘Gambit’ Movie and the Epic Saga of What Went Wrong
Many artists require some kind of passion to help them get out of bed in the morning. A drive towards realizing a vision, even if it’s only nebulously defined, is often what provokes an artist to even consider facing a brand-new day. This is just as true for the most avant-garde painters as it is for movie stars like Channing Tatum. The man whose headlined projects range from Foxcatcher to Step Up had one particular movie that seemed to be his primary fixation as an actor. That project was a feature film centered on the popular Marvel Comics mutant Gambit. Tatum remained committed to Gambit for nearly a decade, an era full of turmoil but also fascinating levels of dedication from the 21 Jump Street hunk.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Invites Us Back to Pandora
The wait is almost over. After 13 years of delays, the development of new technologies, and the promise of four sequels, the huge franchise that started with Avatar is finally getting kicked back to life in mid-December. That means it’s way past time that we got teased with a full trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water – after all, it’s been five months since the record-breaking teaser found its way to our screens.
Collider
Kit Harrington Comments on His MCU Future as Black Knight After 'Eternals'
Fans were really hyped about Kit Harington’s entry in the MCU with Eternals. After Game of Thrones cconcluded, Marvel was quick to cast him as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight in Chloe Zhao’s movie that also introduced Richard Madden as Ikaris. In a new chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Harington spoke about his casting process and Black Knight’s MCU future.
Comments / 0