Read full article on original website
Related
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Warned Her Not To Film "Passengers," And She Wishes She Listened
If you don't remember Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt's high-profile sci-fi bomb, allow J-Law and Adele to refresh your memory.
Comments / 0