Kearney Hub
Kearney landfill announces winter hours
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the start of winter hours for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site. The winter hours will begin Monday. Landfill Disposal Site:. Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard...
KSNB Local4
Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee is joining other major retailers by announcing it will close more than 285 locations on Thanksgiving Day. The company says its doing this so that more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. This is...
albionnewsonline.com
LLNRD approves new irrigated acres in five counties
Due to groundwater rising in specified areas, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District Board recently approved new irrigated acres for 2023 in an area between the Middle Loup and North Loup Rivers in Valley, Loup, Sherman, Howard and Custer counties. Over 1,100 acres were approved. Groundwater levels in some parts...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island family opens up new venue, Boulder Flatts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If wedding bells are in your future, there’s a new venue called ‘Boulder Flatts’ that’s now open in Grand Island. The family-owned business went through a three-year process, including construction and COVID challenges. The venue has a neutral color scheme to provide flexibility for more than just weddings. It also has an upstairs lounge with a groomsman room and bridal suite for the brides to be.
KSNB Local4
Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
Kearney Hub
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
KSNB Local4
Mid-American Stock Show happening in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Stock shows usually end during fair season in Nebraska, but not this year. The Mid-American Stock Show is officially underway in Grand Island with a variety of class participants and animals. The inaugural event started Oct. 29 and will conclude on Nov. 6. Contestants will have the opportunity to sell their livestock and organizers chose Grand Island for this event because of its state of the art livestock complex.
Kearney Hub
Scouting for Food 2022 a success across Central Nebraska
KEARNEY — Overland Trails Council Boy Scouts of America recently participated in the annual Scouting for Food drives in Kearney, Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Minden, Hildreth and North Platte. Scouting for Food is an annual one-day food drive done by local Cub and Scouts BSA scouts to give youth...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘The Danish Bakery’
DANNEBROG, Neb. (KSNB) - When Justin and Keslie Wilson took over as owners for ‘The Danish Bakery’ in 2020, they were in for something new. “We had a lot of people forgiving us for mistakes we made, and for not doing things the way they expected,” said Justin. “The community really gathered around behind us, and seeing them all come behind us was encouraging and helped us get through the first year.”
Kearney Hub
Here's what seniors will eat this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
doniphanherald.com
Farm south of Kearney becomes haunted attraction during October, but some say it's the real deal
Do ghosts and spirits really haunt this earth? Kyle and Janell Brown are no longer sure. Last March, they turned their 150-year-old farmhouse on 28th Road into an Airbnb. This month, they created Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams, a haunted farm experience, on the property, but two summer guests say ghostly spirits have been flitting freely around the place long before October.
doppleronline.ca
The annual Santa Claus Charity Waterski Show returns to Kearney
Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, their elves and even the Grinch will be returning to Kearney for the 6th winter waterski show on November 5th at 1:30 p.m in support of the Lions Club Food Drive. Now more than ever, people across Ontario are relying on their local food banks. Lions...
KSNB Local4
Gun Show returns to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Rifle Club held its 30th Annual Gun Show; this time in a new venue. Like most events around the country they took a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. It returned with over 300 vendors who came from all over the state and some others from Iowa and Wyoming.
Kearney Hub
Free Thanksgiving dinner set for 37th year in Kearney
KEARNEY — The 37th annual Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave. This is the 37th year for the Thanksgiving Day event. Meals will be served in Old Town Hall. They can also be picked up or delivered at no charge to homes.
klkntv.com
Stolen semi exploded at Nebraska park, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Last week, Merrick County sheriff’s deputies responded to a loud explosion at Stranburg Park, just south of Central City. About 3:40 a.m. om Thursday, deputies found a semi engulfed in flames. Investigators think the trailer was stolen from Hordville, a village about 7 miles...
Kearney Hub
Kearney-area high schools compete at state band competition
KEARNEY — Kearney-area high school bands recently competed in the 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Band Competition in Kearney. The NSBA selects three sites in Nebraska to host the event each year. This is the fifth year in a row that KHS has been chosen to host the event. Each band receives a rating of I, II or III. Twenty-two bands competed at the Kearney competition this year.
KSNB Local4
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
Kearney Hub
State Volleyball preview: Kearney Catholic, Grand Island Central Catholic familiar foes
KEARNEY — Putting together a state tournament scouting report didn’t take long for Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner. It didn’t take long for Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala to do the same thing. The two familiar foes — conference rivals and neighborhood mirror images —...
KSNB Local4
Northwest football takes the first place finish in Top 5 Plays
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another edition of Top 5 Plays are back in action, see who made the cut above the rest!. 5. Hastings College volleyball’s Rachel Hefta makes the kill in sweep over Doane. 4. Aurora football’s Drew Knust makes the fight into the end zone in...
