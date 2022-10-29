ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending

If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment

In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3.  While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

New poll has Schmitt retaining lead in Missouri Senate race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 51% to 39% in the latest FOX4/Emerson College/The Hill poll. Six percent of our respondents were still undecided on who they’re voting for in Missouri’s U.S. Senate race. When we asked those undecideds who they were leaning toward, Schmitt’s lead extends to 14%.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations

A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Fatal accident closes road near O’Fallon, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed a stretch of Scott Troy Road near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Road. The driver of one of the cars died; the other driver was not injured. Neither car was carrying a passenger, police say.
O'FALLON, IL
abc17news.com

State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

