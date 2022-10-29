Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KSDK
Francis Howell is a perfect 9-0
Here's a great success story in high school football. Francis Howell.
Photos: Edwardsville wins rematch with O'Fallon in Illinois Class 8A first-round matchup
There were five upsets in the first round of the Illinois Class 8A playoffs and No. 22 Edwardsville's 43-36 controversial victory at No. 11 O'Fallon on Saturday night figures to be one that will be talked about for years. Edwardsville (7-3), which advances to face sixth-seeded Loyola Academy ...
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
fourstateshomepage.com
New poll has Schmitt retaining lead in Missouri Senate race
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 51% to 39% in the latest FOX4/Emerson College/The Hill poll. Six percent of our respondents were still undecided on who they’re voting for in Missouri’s U.S. Senate race. When we asked those undecideds who they were leaning toward, Schmitt’s lead extends to 14%.
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
Kevin Johnson Has Grappled With His Guilt for 17 Years -- But He Doesn't Want to Die
He killed a Kirkwood cop in 2005. Now a grandfather, he's opening up to a journalist for the first time
Know the winner? $2M Mega Millions ticket sold in St. Charles
A Mega Millions player is $2 million dollars richer after picking up a ticket at the Circle K on Elm Avenue.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Fight inside East St. Louis nighclub leads to deadly shooting outside
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were killed, including a 17-year-old, after a fight inside a nightclub led to a shooting early Tuesday morning. East St. Louis police were called to the area of 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Police Chief Kendall Perry said officers found three people shot.
St. Louis County's Use of the Death Penalty Has 6 People on Death Row
As 3 face execution dates in 4 months, "Shadow of Death" considers Bob McCulloch's legacy
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations
A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
KMOV
Fatal accident closes road near O’Fallon, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed a stretch of Scott Troy Road near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Road. The driver of one of the cars died; the other driver was not injured. Neither car was carrying a passenger, police say.
abc17news.com
State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
A city in Missouri is in the Top 5 Best Sandwich Cities in the US
Nothing beats a good sandwich. And if you are a sandwich lover (like myself) then there is a city in Missouri you gotta spend some time in. A list of the Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers was created and a city in the Show-Me State is right near the top of the list.
This $300 Million Dollar Theme Park is Coming to Missouri in 2024
This just might be the nicest theme park in the Midwest once it goes live in 2024. A $300 million dollar family amusement park is planned for Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks and it looks like it will be epic. It will be called The Oasis at Lakeport according to...
St. Louis man arrested Sunday for burglarizing businesses on Watson Road
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was arrested early Sunday morning for burglarizing two businesses on Watson Road. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 7200 block of Watson Road from a man who said he had a severe cut on his leg.
