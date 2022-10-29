ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC 33/40 News

Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Inflation impacting Thanksgiving dinner, food ministries seeking donations

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — In 23 days, Americans will sit down together for Thanksgiving. Anyway you slice it, Thanksgiving dinner will cost more. It's almost 15 percent more expensive than November 2021. The cost for the main course, the turkey itself is up 23 percent. From eggs and butter...
CALERA, AL

