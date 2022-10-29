Read full article on original website
From the fire to the bench and back, Ernest Hausmann earning respect from Nebraska's coaches
LINCOLN — Ernest Hausmann didn’t need a depth chart to figure it out. Dwindling repetitions in practice told the freshman Nebraska inside linebacker all he needed to know. After averaging nearly 40 snaps per game during the first month of the season, Hausmann was headed to the bench for the restart of Big Ten play. Speculation percolated that the Columbus graduate might even redshirt, since he’d only appeared in four games before Nebraska’s first bye week.
Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked
LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
McKewon: The Big Ten West has Nebraska's number - and it may get worse
LINCOLN – Ethan Piper still wore his full uniform as he spoke on behalf of a Nebraska offense that couldn’t crack two eggs. The Norfolk Catholic graduate wasn’t angry, just a little plaintive as he unpacked why the Huskers gained 29 yards in the second half after quarterback Casey Thompson went down.
'Pretty speechless': Nebraska thrashes No. 25 Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal
It's been a season of ups and downs for Nebraska soccer. The past two weeks sum it up — an upset win vs. Penn State on Oct. 20 sandwiched between lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. The ultimate high came Sunday when Nebraska dominated No. 25 Ohio State 4-0...
Man found with shortened AR-15, handgun in I-80 traffic stop near Lincoln, sheriff says
A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested near Lincoln on Friday after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies found him in possession of a shortened AR-15 rifle and a loaded handgun while driving on Interstate 80, according to the sheriff. Deputies pulled Grant Bawden over at about 11 a.m. Friday near the U.S....
Fremont woman sues band the Bad Wolves, Pinnacle Bank Arena over injuries at 2018 concert
A Fremont woman is suing the city of Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena and a band she saw there in 2018, the Bad Wolves, alleging she was injured when the band incited the crowd. Peggy Beaumont's attorney, Richard Register, didn't specify how Beaumont was injured. But, in the lawsuit filed in...
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary
A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation.
One person killed in rollover crash in Bellevue
One person was killed and another was seriously injured early Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Nebraska 370 in Bellevue. A vehicle that was eastbound on the highway crossed into the median about 4 a.m. and rolled several times, according to a Bellevue police spokesman. One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Lincoln woman sues answering service that failed to tell midwife she was in labor
A Lincoln woman is suing an answering service that sent her to Good Life Birth Place to meet her midwife when she went into labor, but never communicated the message to her midwife. Elle Stecher ended up giving birth, unassisted, in the front seat of her vehicle in the parking...
