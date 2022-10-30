Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘The Danish Bakery’
DANNEBROG, Neb. (KSNB) - When Justin and Keslie Wilson took over as owners for ‘The Danish Bakery’ in 2020, they were in for something new. “We had a lot of people forgiving us for mistakes we made, and for not doing things the way they expected,” said Justin. “The community really gathered around behind us, and seeing them all come behind us was encouraging and helped us get through the first year.”
KSNB Local4
Grand Island family opens up new venue, Boulder Flatts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If wedding bells are in your future, there’s a new venue called ‘Boulder Flatts’ that’s now open in Grand Island. The family-owned business went through a three-year process, including construction and COVID challenges. The venue has a neutral color scheme to provide flexibility for more than just weddings. It also has an upstairs lounge with a groomsman room and bridal suite for the brides to be.
doppleronline.ca
The annual Santa Claus Charity Waterski Show returns to Kearney
Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, their elves and even the Grinch will be returning to Kearney for the 6th winter waterski show on November 5th at 1:30 p.m in support of the Lions Club Food Drive. Now more than ever, people across Ontario are relying on their local food banks. Lions...
Kearney Hub
Amherst country dances set for November
AMHERST — Country dances will continue 7-10 p.m. Saturdays in November at the Amherst Community Building at 110 N. Main St. Nov. 26: Thanksgiving weekend. No dance. Admission is $5 per adult and free for children or students through high school. Attendees are invited to bring a snack or dessert to share.
Kearney Hub
Free Thanksgiving dinner set for 37th year in Kearney
KEARNEY — The 37th annual Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave. This is the 37th year for the Thanksgiving Day event. Meals will be served in Old Town Hall. They can also be picked up or delivered at no charge to homes.
Kearney Hub
Scouting for Food 2022 a success across Central Nebraska
KEARNEY — Overland Trails Council Boy Scouts of America recently participated in the annual Scouting for Food drives in Kearney, Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Minden, Hildreth and North Platte. Scouting for Food is an annual one-day food drive done by local Cub and Scouts BSA scouts to give youth...
Kearney Hub
Here's what seniors will eat this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
Crossroads Mission Avenue will open facility in Lexington
LEXINGTON — Crossroads Mission Avenue will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Thursday that will begin its expansion to its fourth city in central Nebraska. An unoccupied building at 907 W. 8th St. will be renovated into 17 one-room apartments that can serve single men, single women or families in Dawson County. It is expected to open in 2024. Crossroads is a Christian nonprofit that provides housing, job training and support to enable homeless people to become self-sufficient. It was launched 39 years ago in Hastings. It expanded to Kearney in 2012 and to Grand Island in 2018.
Kearney Hub
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
Kearney Hub
Kearney landfill announces winter hours
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the start of winter hours for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site. The winter hours will begin Monday. Landfill Disposal Site:. Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard...
knopnews2.com
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
Kearney Hub
B2wins to perform at The Tassel with ukulele, violin
HOLDREGE — It takes Walter and Wagner Caldas about 10 seconds to sound like old friends during a phone call with a reporter. “Is this Rick? Hey, hello, Rick. This is Walter and Wagner, the B2wins,” Walter said. “How are you doing my friend?”. The brothers talk...
Kearney Hub
Cody Canada performs red dirt music with his band, The Departed
KEARNEY — Cody Canada knows something about performing on the road. “I’ve really been touring my entire life, except for COVID,” he said in an interview from his home in New Braunfels, Texas. “People always ask if I’m recording or writing, but I’m not. I’m always on tour. Right now I’m supporting the reboot of my Cross Canadian Ragweed record, ‘Soul Gravy.’ I wanted to reboot it because I wasn’t real happy with the way we recorded it 18 years ago.”
Kearney Hub
United Way seeks new executive director
KEARNEY — For the second time in the last 11 months, the United Way of the Kearney Area is seeking an executive director. Julie Van Hoek, who took the position June 3, is no longer with the nonprofit, said Jerry Hultgren, chairman of the board of directors, on Tuesday. “We have decided to go in a different direction,” he said.
doniphanherald.com
Farm south of Kearney becomes haunted attraction during October, but some say it's the real deal
Do ghosts and spirits really haunt this earth? Kyle and Janell Brown are no longer sure. Last March, they turned their 150-year-old farmhouse on 28th Road into an Airbnb. This month, they created Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams, a haunted farm experience, on the property, but two summer guests say ghostly spirits have been flitting freely around the place long before October.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for November 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (21) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
KSNB Local4
Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island hosts annual gun show, vendors talk about gun safety
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the gun show in Grand Island, vendors talk gun safety, laws, and a stigma around a gun buying loop hole. “When we came to gun shows it was all old guns, now you’re lucky if you have 5 tables out of 200 that are old guns. It’s all modern stuff now.” said Skip Plock, an antique gun seller.
Kearney Hub
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
