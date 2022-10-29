ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

AP source: Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Smith, the NFL leader in tackles so...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

NFL insider mentions Titans’ assistant as potential head coach candidate

The Tennessee Titans are playing their best football of the season over the last month. The offense is thundering through with Derrick Henry. The defense is getting more and more consistent. Accordingly, one NFL insider believes that defensive coordinator Shane Bowen may get head coaching interviews this winter. It would...

Comments / 0

Community Policy