Piled-on Potatoes: The Spud Wagon brings wild west of toppings to Tri-Cities
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A new food trailer has hit the road, and this one is sure to sprout a smile. That is, if you like potatoes.
Virginia Board of Elections has second hiccup with voter records from DMV
WISE – Virginia voter registrars are handling the second state-level voter records issue in a month. Four far-Southwest Virginia registrars said on Monday that they received quantities of voter information updates that morning after the state Department of Elections they had not been sent to local registrars for processing.
Stigma: One of the greatest barriers to recovery
The stigma of substance use disorder and treatment can be overwhelming. Listen as those who are in long-term recovery in Northeast Tennessee tell how stigma initially kept them from seeking help and treatment and the advice they have on how we can all work together to change those attitudes.
BrightRidge files for an injunction against Brightspeed
BrightRidge Broadband has filed litigation against the owner of what was formerly known as CenturyLink for branding its communications/internet services under the name Brightspeed. BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said his company has filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee seeking an injunction against Apollo Global Management Inc., a...
