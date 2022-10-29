Read full article on original website
nwi.life
La Porte Santa Parade returns this year with new time, route
Santa Claus is coming to town once again for the annual La Porte Santa Parade - but with a few minor changes this year, according to City Events & Civic Director Brett Binversie. Previously held at 11 a.m., the parade will start at 3 p.m. this year on Nov. 26....
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, West Levi Lee Road, east of North SR 15, Warsaw. Drivers: Victor Cruz Amador, 39, East Smith Street, Warsaw; and Heather J. Dausman, 42, North Old SR 15 30, Warsaw. Cruz Amador was traveling west on West Levi Lee Road when his vehicle crossed the centerline, hitting Dausman’s vehicle head-on. Dausman complained of elbow and lower arm pain. Damage up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
Harry John Schultz
Harry John Schultz II, 81, Warsaw, died Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022. John was born Oct. 15, 1941, the son of Harry John Schultz and Emma Jane (McCammon) Schultz. He graduated from Milford High School with the Class of ’59 and went on to attend Indiana University. On Jan. 15, 1977, John married Karen (Denny) Schultz, who survives after 45 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Celebrates 75 Years Of Service
SYRACUSE — White, gold and blue balloons, attached to centerpieces of shooting silver stars and diamond-shaped stones decorated the tables to help Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Club celebrate its Diamond Jubilee Thursday, Oct. 27. The event was held at Maxwelton Golf Club, Syracuse. The open house type celebration featured various hors...
WNDU
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
inkfreenews.com
Larry Eugene Baker
Larry Eugene Baker, 80, Pierceton, died at 6:42 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Warsaw, to Wilber and Cora (Marvel) Baker. On Feb. 2, 1964, he was married to Mary Diane Faulkner. They were blessed with two children and shared 56 years of marriage together before she died Dec. 25, 2020.
inkfreenews.com
Durward ‘Bud’ Glenn Seely
Durward “Bud” Glenn Seely, 86, Fort Wayne, formerly of Milford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. He was born to Glenn and Katherine “Kate” (Wilson) Seely on Jan. 27, 1936, in Hillsdale, Mich. On Sept. 11, 1960, Bud married Jeroldine “Jeri” Rae Bushong; she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2019.
valpo.life
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair, November promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a Job Fair at the Howard Park Event Center for positions to support the expansion of Four Winds South Bend as well as exciting promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options during the month of November. Four...
inkfreenews.com
Rebecca Triggs-Denzer — PENDING
Becky Triggs-Denzer, 50, Pierceton, died Nov. 1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Part of St. Joe Hospital remains standing after attempts to bring it down
The last structure standing at the former St. Joe Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne is still standing despite several attempts to bring it down.
inkfreenews.com
Lutheran EMS Begins Mobile Integrated Health Program
WARSAW — Several Lutheran EMS staff have recently completed a 16-week course for Mobile Integrated Health. Alicia Mediano, Lutheran EMS, presented this update to Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory’s board during a Nov. 1 meeting. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website, MIH is a “patient-centered model of...
Arson suspected in fire at Old Fort
Fort Wayne firefighters responded to the Old Fort early Wednesday morning after a fire was reported on the property.
inkfreenews.com
Fred Osburn
Fred Osburn, 67, Warsaw, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born March 27, 1955. He is survived by his son, Fredrick J. Osburn, Warsaw; his stepdaughter, Jonel Korb (Randall) Shepherd; and his two grandchildren. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Margaret R. ‘Peggy’ Gage
Margaret R. “Peggy” Gage, 78, Columbia City, died at 4:05 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 24, 1944. Survivors include her companion of many years Gary Jagger; children Stacey (Todd) Ames, Nottawa, Mich. and Thad Gage, Three Rivers, Mich.; five grandchildren; and siblings Susie (Jack) Hensell, Constantine, Mich. and Tom Keith, Three Rivers, Mich.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 11:53 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 9700 block of North Marine Key Drive, Syracuse. A boat was stolen. Value of $65,000. 7:54 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. A car battery and portable camping...
abc57.com
New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested After Stealing, Wrecking Vehicle
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, wrecking it, and lying about his involvement in the incident. Naquan Rasheed Williams, 20, 510 E. Center St. Apartment B., Warsaw, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony; and false informing, a class B misdemeanor.
WNDU
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teens were found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on a property in the 10800 nlock of W. 900 N. near Etna Green just after 3:00 p.m.
WNDU
NICU patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Babies at Beacon Children’s Hospital got a treat on Monday!. The NICU patients dressed up for their very first Halloween, and the pictures are just adorable! The photo-op was part of Beacon’s goal of connecting, with heart, to their patients and families. These...
22 WSBT
News Alert: Three teens found dead, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected
After answering a call on Sunday, an Indiana State Trooper found the three unconscious teens near the 10000 block of West 900 North near Etna Green. The teens were pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified them as Robert Bontrager 18, of Rome City, Ind. in the driver’s seat. Karen...
