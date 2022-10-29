ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

nwi.life

La Porte Santa Parade returns this year with new time, route

Santa Claus is coming to town once again for the annual La Porte Santa Parade - but with a few minor changes this year, according to City Events & Civic Director Brett Binversie. Previously held at 11 a.m., the parade will start at 3 p.m. this year on Nov. 26....
LA PORTE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, West Levi Lee Road, east of North SR 15, Warsaw. Drivers: Victor Cruz Amador, 39, East Smith Street, Warsaw; and Heather J. Dausman, 42, North Old SR 15 30, Warsaw. Cruz Amador was traveling west on West Levi Lee Road when his vehicle crossed the centerline, hitting Dausman’s vehicle head-on. Dausman complained of elbow and lower arm pain. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Harry John Schultz

Harry John Schultz II, 81, Warsaw, died Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022. John was born Oct. 15, 1941, the son of Harry John Schultz and Emma Jane (McCammon) Schultz. He graduated from Milford High School with the Class of ’59 and went on to attend Indiana University. On Jan. 15, 1977, John married Karen (Denny) Schultz, who survives after 45 years of marriage.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Celebrates 75 Years Of Service

SYRACUSE — White, gold and blue balloons, attached to centerpieces of shooting silver stars and diamond-shaped stones decorated the tables to help Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Club celebrate its Diamond Jubilee Thursday, Oct. 27. The event was held at Maxwelton Golf Club, Syracuse. The open house type celebration featured various hors...
SYRACUSE, IN
WNDU

Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Larry Eugene Baker

Larry Eugene Baker, 80, Pierceton, died at 6:42 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Warsaw, to Wilber and Cora (Marvel) Baker. On Feb. 2, 1964, he was married to Mary Diane Faulkner. They were blessed with two children and shared 56 years of marriage together before she died Dec. 25, 2020.
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Durward ‘Bud’ Glenn Seely

Durward “Bud” Glenn Seely, 86, Fort Wayne, formerly of Milford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. He was born to Glenn and Katherine “Kate” (Wilson) Seely on Jan. 27, 1936, in Hillsdale, Mich. On Sept. 11, 1960, Bud married Jeroldine “Jeri” Rae Bushong; she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2019.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lutheran EMS Begins Mobile Integrated Health Program

WARSAW — Several Lutheran EMS staff have recently completed a 16-week course for Mobile Integrated Health. Alicia Mediano, Lutheran EMS, presented this update to Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory’s board during a Nov. 1 meeting. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website, MIH is a “patient-centered model of...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Fred Osburn

Fred Osburn, 67, Warsaw, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born March 27, 1955. He is survived by his son, Fredrick J. Osburn, Warsaw; his stepdaughter, Jonel Korb (Randall) Shepherd; and his two grandchildren. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, is in charge of arrangements.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Margaret R. ‘Peggy’ Gage

Margaret R. “Peggy” Gage, 78, Columbia City, died at 4:05 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 24, 1944. Survivors include her companion of many years Gary Jagger; children Stacey (Todd) Ames, Nottawa, Mich. and Thad Gage, Three Rivers, Mich.; five grandchildren; and siblings Susie (Jack) Hensell, Constantine, Mich. and Tom Keith, Three Rivers, Mich.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 11:53 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 9700 block of North Marine Key Drive, Syracuse. A boat was stolen. Value of $65,000. 7:54 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. A car battery and portable camping...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man Arrested After Stealing, Wrecking Vehicle

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, wrecking it, and lying about his involvement in the incident. Naquan Rasheed Williams, 20, 510 E. Center St. Apartment B., Warsaw, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony; and false informing, a class B misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teens were found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on a property in the 10800 nlock of W. 900 N. near Etna Green just after 3:00 p.m.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

