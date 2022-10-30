Read full article on original website
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Oct. 10-16, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Oct. 10-16, including the following. VASSALBORO — Trooper Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their fourth week of K-9 drug detection school at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.
Family of missing University of Maine at Presque Isle student looks for answers
(BDN) -- The family of a missing college student from the University of Maine at Presque Isle said the search for him continues a week after he was last seen. Law enforcement officials are looking for Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, after he was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Massachusetts man serving 35 years for Maine murder to appeal sentence
A Massachusetts man accused of shooting an Oakfield man and leaving him to die in 2016 will be back in court on Wednesday. Marcus Asante is appealing his 35-year sentence for the murder of Douglas Morin, Jr. During his trial in 2018, prosecutors argued Asante shot Morin nine times, and...
LePage, Stewart Call for Investigation into Troy Jackson’s Alleged Threat to Penobscot McCrum Owner
Former Gov. Paul LePage and State Sen. Trey Stewart (R-Aroostook) are calling for an investigation into whether a phone call from former State Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Aroostook) played a role in potato mogul Sue McCrum’s decision to drop out of a State Senate race in March 2020. McCrum,...
Maine moves ahead with wind project in Aroostook County
(The Center Square) – Maine regulators are moving ahead with a pair of renewable power projects aimed at diversifying the state's energy portfolio and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a 1,000-megawatt wind power facility project in Maine's northern Aroostook...
