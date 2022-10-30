(BDN) -- The family of a missing college student from the University of Maine at Presque Isle said the search for him continues a week after he was last seen. Law enforcement officials are looking for Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, after he was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.

