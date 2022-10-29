ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis felon was sentenced to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021. According to U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig, Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while investigating a gun crime.

