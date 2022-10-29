ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elpaisanoonline.com

Shooting Leaves Two Dead at St. Louis High School

On Oct. 24, a 19-year-old man carried out a shooting at St. Louis High School that left two dead and seven injured, according to the local police. Orlando Harris was the suspect of this fatal act at the Central Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) High School. In fact, he was a former high school student who graduated in 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man sentenced to four years for gun charge linked to 2021 shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis felon was sentenced to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021. According to U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig, Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while investigating a gun crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Person injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Several women wanted for Chesterfield Ulta thefts

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Police are looking for several women wanted for stealing $4,170 from the Ulta Beauty Store in Chesterfield. They each took several items before leaving the store. The suspects left in a Toyota SUV with unknown plates. Call Chesterfield Police if you have any information at 636-537-3000.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
websterjournal.com

When will enough school shootings be enough?

Parkland, FL, Uvalde, TX, Newtown, CT, St. Louis, MO. These cities have something in common: all four were victimized by school shootings. According to security.org, there have been 969 school shootings in the United States since the Columbine High School shooting on April 20, 1999. During those 969 school shootings, 392 people were killed, including faculty members and students.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOX News Radio

Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
FOX2Now

‘Mad’ Hazelwood woman accused of killing husband

HAZELWOOD, Mo.– The Hazelwood police department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Timberwood Trails Drive. Tammy Townsend, 55, is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action. Townsend is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Crousby, in the head with...
HAZELWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy