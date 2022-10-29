Read full article on original website
elpaisanoonline.com
Shooting Leaves Two Dead at St. Louis High School
On Oct. 24, a 19-year-old man carried out a shooting at St. Louis High School that left two dead and seven injured, according to the local police. Orlando Harris was the suspect of this fatal act at the Central Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) High School. In fact, he was a former high school student who graduated in 2021.
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
Fight inside East St. Louis nighclub leads to deadly shooting outside
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were killed, including a 17-year-old, after a fight inside a nightclub led to a shooting early Tuesday morning. East St. Louis police were called to the area of 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Police Chief Kendall Perry said officers found three people shot.
Security concerns grow over uptick in burglaries in St. Louis
St. Louis City police say they believe the same group of young people is burglarizing businesses across the area, leaving thousands of dollars in damage.
KSDK
Police say more than 20 burglaries at St. Louis businesses are connected, teen suspects sought
ST. LOUIS — They're startling and dangerous break-ins at businesses across the St. Louis area. From downtown to south city to Soulard, police say the gun-carrying burglars are on the prowl. "These are all mostly night burglaries," said Major Renee Kriesmann with the Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department. In...
KMOV
St. Louis man sentenced to four years for gun charge linked to 2021 shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis felon was sentenced to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021. According to U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig, Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while investigating a gun crime.
wpsdlocal6.com
Parole denied for former St. Louis officer who killed other officer in game of Russian Roulette
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Nathaniel Hendren, a former St. Louis police officer who killed one of his fellow officers in a game of Russian Roulette, has been denied parole. In 2019, Hendren shot and killed Katlyn Alix, a fellow officer, in a game of Russian Roulette. Alix was...
KMOV
Person injured in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
KSDK
Police respond to carjacking just outside Enterprise Center
The carjacking happened just after midnight outside Enterprise Center on Clark Avenue. No one was injured.
Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
KSDK
Missouri lawmaker plans to refile red flag legislation after St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Despite warning signs and requests from parents, Missouri law enforcement were unable to remove guns from the home of the gunman who killed two people on Oct. 24 at a St. Louis high school. “Two minutes after I got into class, they said the word, the...
Teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting to be laid to rest Monday
ST. LOUIS — Jean Kuczka, a teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, will be laid to rest Monday morning. Her students said she died a hero after stepping between them and the gunman who entered Central VPA last week. Kuczka and student Alex Bell were both...
Armed men carjack St. Louis sheriff's deputy outside Enterprise Center, steal his gun, phone
ST. LOUIS — Two suspects were still at-large Tuesday morning after a St. Louis city sheriff's deputy was carjacked and robbed just after midnight outside of the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. A law enforcement source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers a St. Louis city sheriff's...
Several women wanted for Chesterfield Ulta thefts
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Police are looking for several women wanted for stealing $4,170 from the Ulta Beauty Store in Chesterfield. They each took several items before leaving the store. The suspects left in a Toyota SUV with unknown plates. Call Chesterfield Police if you have any information at 636-537-3000.
Carjacking leads to shooting and 4 arrests in Richmond Heights
Four people were in custody Monday morning after a carjacking led to a shooting in north St. Louis County.
police1.com
St. Louis school shooter had kill list, aimed to become ‘deadliest shooter in history’
ST. LOUIS — The teen who carried out the fatal shootings Monday at a St. Louis high school had a list of names of people he planned to target, wanted to be the deadliest school shooter in U.S. history and had planned his assault for weeks, he wrote in a notebook that police found in his car after the attack.
websterjournal.com
When will enough school shootings be enough?
Parkland, FL, Uvalde, TX, Newtown, CT, St. Louis, MO. These cities have something in common: all four were victimized by school shootings. According to security.org, there have been 969 school shootings in the United States since the Columbine High School shooting on April 20, 1999. During those 969 school shootings, 392 people were killed, including faculty members and students.
kcur.org
Hundreds in St. Louis mourn and honor Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in school shooting
Jean Kuczka loved field hockey, rock musician Tom Petty and Diet Coke. She lived a life in service to her family, the members of the teams she coached and the hundreds of students she taught over the years. Hundreds of people gathered at the Cathedral Basilica on Monday to hear...
Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
‘Mad’ Hazelwood woman accused of killing husband
HAZELWOOD, Mo.– The Hazelwood police department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Timberwood Trails Drive. Tammy Townsend, 55, is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action. Townsend is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Crousby, in the head with...
