CENTRAL TEXAS — Give yourself some extra time on the morning commute as you kick off this Wednesday. Dense fog will be possible at times, especially east of I-35 where visibilities could drop below a quarter mile at times. Any sort of fog should burn off after or around 10am. Mostly cloudy skies should hang around through the early afternoon, but some peeks of sunshine will be possible later in the day. Highs will reach the 70s. Some fog will still be possible tomorrow morning, but winds should be a touch stronger making it very localized.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO