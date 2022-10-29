Read full article on original website
Foggy start in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Give yourself some extra time on the morning commute as you kick off this Wednesday. Dense fog will be possible at times, especially east of I-35 where visibilities could drop below a quarter mile at times. Any sort of fog should burn off after or around 10am. Mostly cloudy skies should hang around through the early afternoon, but some peeks of sunshine will be possible later in the day. Highs will reach the 70s. Some fog will still be possible tomorrow morning, but winds should be a touch stronger making it very localized.
Next threat of severe weather expected Friday night
We are in the risk area for damaging, severe thunderstorms late Friday as a broad upper level low pressure system moves into the state.
Nice start to November in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy November! We're starting it off on a pretty decent note today! We may have a couple of showers to start the morning, but things should dry out for the rest of the day. Many will miss out on the rain, with the best chances south of Central Texas.
Nice Halloween Night
25 WEATHER — It looks to be a nice night for trick-or-treating this evening with temperatures falling through the 60s. Clouds will be on the increase, but we should stay dry tonight. It will be mostly cloudy to start off Tuesday with a few isolated showers around. The best chance will be across the southern half of Central Texas into the Brazos Valley. We should see some sunshine by afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.
Late week warm up ahead of severe storm risk
Temperatures will warm well above average late week ahead of an approaching Pacific storm system. Storms, some strong to severe, are possible late Friday. --Kristen Currie
Pleasant Halloween
25 WEATHER — Just like today, we'll see a few clouds mix in with the sun tomorrow. Highs should be in the mid to upper-70s. Winds will be light, and combined with the temperatures, we're looking at very pleasant weather for Halloween. Monday evening will cool into the 60s. On Tuesday, things will get a little bit more cloudy and there may be a few showers that skirt the southern end of our viewing area. Wednesday will be warmer with 80s possible in the Brazos Valley.
Nice Halloween Weather
CENTRAL TEXAS — Things are setting up for a great Halloween forecast here in Central Texas! Expect the weather to remain quiet today with light winds. The slightly cool weather we have outside this morning will give way to highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. By the time trick-or-treating rolls around, we'll have temperatures dipping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will remain light, so there shouldn't be any issues with costumes.
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
These Two Winter Weather Predictions for Texas Are Complete Opposites
Okay, there are two sources of wisdom here when it comes to predicting the winter weather for 2022 through 2023 in Texas. The first one is my favorite the Old Farmers Almanac which I've trusted for a good many years and the second is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA as many might know it the National Weather Service.
This Years Hot Dry Weather Has Affected the Deer Hunting in Texas
Being that this year has been an unusually long, hotter, and drier year as compared to previous years. Although I'm not a "wildlife biologist" I do know that it puts a real strain on the survivability of our wildlife mainly our West Texas deer populations. That goes for the carnivores that prey on deer.
A national bus driver shortage is upending Texas’ beloved Friday nights
Across the state, school districts are improvising amid a national shortage of bus drivers. The issue is not new, school district officials said, but it has been exacerbated over the past few months.
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
Texas Country Reporter Festival award winners
McGuire's Way Bar-B-Q celebrates their award for best meat dish at the festival. McGuire's Bar-B-Q was all smiles after getting their award. Creniques Eats and Treats poses with their award for best fried food. Shrimp Doc took home the award for best seafood. Waffly Delicious had the vote for best sweets!
Early voting numbers in Central Texas lower than 2018 midterms
WACO, Texas — Early voting is off to a relatively slow start in Central Texas, with current numbers showing a drop in early voter participation from the midterm election in 2018. As of Monday, McLennan County has seen 28,381 early voters, or an 18.42% turnout. Seven days into early...
Counties across Texas see less early voters now compared to 2018, data shows
ABC13 looked at the latest numbers from the Secretary of State's office in Austin and compared them to the early voter turnout in 2018. Here is the breakdown.
natureworldnews.com
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit
In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
These Texas beers survived to become icons — some others didn’t
Ask any Texan to name the state's most-iconic beer label and you're almost guaranteed to get one of three answers.
