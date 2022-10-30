ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

FHSAA volleyball 5-setters include Lake Brantley, Hagerty, Osceola, Dr. Phillips

By Buddy Collings, Staff Reports, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Lake Brantley senior Sarah Gooch helped the top-seed Patriots rally to win a Class 7A girls volleyball region semifinal against DeLand on Saturday afternoon. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Lake Brantley is the top-ranked Orlando area team in the Florida High School Athletic Association’s girls volleyball power rankings. But the Patriots had to come from behind to defeat underdog DeLand in a marathon region semifinal on Saturday afternoon.

The Patriots dropped the first two sets before pulling out a 26-28, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-10 homecourt victory.

Lake Brantley’s high-flying trio of Sam Bo wron, Sarah Gooch and Amina N’diaye — all six rotation standouts who never left the floor —combined to make the big plays the Patriots had to have to prevail against a quick, creative DeLand squad.

“We just had a lot of grit,” Gooch said afterward. “Seniors don’t want to be done yet. We want that state title.”

Lake Brantley (23-6), a region finalist last season, will take another shot at reaching the final four when it hosts Seminole Athletic Conference rival Hagerty (20-8) in Wednesday night’s Class 7A Region 1 championship match.

The Patriots edged the Huskies in a five-setter during the regular season.

Gooch, one of just three seniors on the Brantley roster, had 12 kills and also delivered on defense in a match that lasted more than two hours.

Bowron, a junior, led the Patriots with 19 kills and also contributed as a server, setter and blocker.

N’diaye,a standout sophomore, had 14 kills, including a number of big swings that were all but impossible to stop.

Senior libero Avery Demetree contributed 38 digs and talented ninth grader Ava White came off the bench to make a difference.

“The difference in the second half of the match is we started playing a lot cleaner,” said Lake Brantley coach Allan Knight. “We played together, as a team, much better.”

DeLand (19-9), the No. 5 seed in the region, had won 10 of its previous 11 matches.

The Bulldogs’ sophomore setter, Alison Bierwagen, racked up 51 assists. Sophomore Ella Pringle had 16 kills in the loss.

Hagerty holds on

Five-setters are becoming common for Hagerty and the Huskies know how to win the big matches.

For the second time in nine days, Hagerty (20-8) and Winter Park (21-8) went toe-to-toe in a 3-2 match, with the Huskies prevailing again on Saturday. This time it was 25-20, 25-23, 13-25, 24-26, 15-9.

Winter Park, playing at home, rallied from a 9-0 deficit in the fourth set to force a deciding fifth set. Hagerty, behind the play of outside hitters Brooke Stephens and Abby Mas, and opposite Jenness Orcutt, surged ahead 6-2 and held on for the win.

No. 3 seed Hagerty also beat No. 2 Winter Park 3-2 in the District final.

“Winter Park is such a good team,” Hagerty coach Juanita Hitt said. “My team came through and pulled it off at the end.”

Stephens had 26 kills. Brielle Mullen had 47 assists and Mayte Camacho 36 digs.

Winter Park junior Fallon Stewart had 19 kills, 13 digs and 2 aces.

Osceola, DP survive

Kissimmee Osceola — the No. 1 seed in 7A Region 2 — lost consecutive games and had to regroup in its 25-8, 25-19, 20-25, 18-25, 15-11 win against visiting Jupiter,

The Kowboys (25-4) trailed 11-9 in the fifth game before senior Kaitlyn Taylor smacked a kill and then served out the set.

Osceola will be home Wednesday against Dr. Phillips (18-10), which came from two sets down to beat Windermere in its semifinal.

“Momentum in volleyball is fickle,” Osceola coach Carrie Palmi said. “We got off to a great start but some mistakes and great plays by Jupiter switched that momentum and put us on our heels. We made some defensive adjustments and Kaitlyn really got aggressive with her serves at the end.”

Palmi’s ninth grade daughter, Cate, led Osceola with 27 kills.

Taylor had 7 ace serves and 11 kills.

Sixth seed Dr. Phillips rallied from two sets down to win 22-25, 15-25, 25-20, 25-14, 15-5 at home against No. 7 Windermere (11-12). The Panthers lost the first point of the final game but then scored 10 in a row. Three of those were on ace serves by Kaylee Burt.

The momentum shifted as DP’s senior middle blocker, Renata Arcay, came on strong with kills and blocks. Arcay had 14 kills, including the match winner.

“She knows how to go at it with fire,” said Panthers coach Emily Loftus. “She was able to make it happen and clearly the momentum followed.”

Windermere captain Reese Bury limped off the court with her team trailing in the fourth set and did not return.

Scoring sweeps

Oviedo, playing on the road as the third seed in 6A-2, scored a 25-14, 25-20, 25-21 sweep against No. 2 Horizon.

The morning victory propels the Lions (15-11) to their seventh region final since 2001. Oviedo will play at top seed Viera (20-5).

Paige Wisneski, a junior, had 9 kills, 25 assists and 10 digs for Oviedo, which has only two seniors on its roster. Olivia Klimis, a sophomore, added 8 kills, 15 assists and 5 aces.

“I’m very proud of my kids. They came in focused and determined, playing with their hearts,” said Oviedo coach Jen Darty. “Horizon is a fantastic team and they pushed us all the way to the end of that third set.”

Horizon finished 21-5.

Orangewood Christian (18-9), top seed in 2A-2, showed its improved offensive balance in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-11 home win against Geneva School (17-6) on Friday. The Rams’ kills were spread across the front line. Marissa Forness led with 9 kills, followed by Kaleigh Langmo (8), Rayna Santiago (7), Caroline Vargas (6) and Sydney Recca (5).

“We can attack from everywhere, outside, right side and middle, which we didn’t have at the beginning of the season,” Orangewood coach Diane Langmo said after the quick win.

Bishop Moore (20-7) won 25-21, 26-24, 25-19 against McKeel Academy (21-4) of Lakeland in 4A-2.

Lake Highland Prep (17-8) got 11 kills from both Kiersten Bell and KK Green and won 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 against King’s Academy of West Palm Beach.

Trinity Prep (17-11) lost 19-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 at Jacksonville Trinity Christian (25-3) in 3A.

Tavares (15-5) lost a 3-0 match at top seed Wesley Chapel (21-5) in 5A.

Here are region final matchups involving area teams. The FHSAA calls for 7 p.m. start times, but that can change in some instances.

Tuesday

4A-2: #2 Bishop Moore (20-7) at #1 Alachua Santa Fe (27-2).

3A-2: #4 Boca Raton St. Andrew’s (15-5) at #2 Lake Highland Prep (17-8).

2A-2: 2 Ocala St. John (22-5) at #1 Orangewood Christian (18-9).

Wednesday

7A-1: #3 Hagerty (20-8) at #1 Lake Brantley (21-6).

7A-2: # 6 Dr. Phillips (17-10) at #1 Osceola

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .

ORLANDO, FL
